Former Clemson Star Cam Cannarella Turning Heads for Double-A Affiliate

Former Clemson Baseball outfielder Cam Cannarella is approaching his first full year at the professional level. While he's still just getting started, the young talent has been anything but quiet, steadily climbing the MiLB ranks.

Most recently, Cannarella has turned heads with the Miami Marlins' Double-A affiliate, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos — going deep five times in his last eight games, including in a 12-9 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts this past Saturday night.

Cam Cannarella is on a HEATER 🔥🔥



The Marlins No. 9 prospect has homered FIVE times in his last seven Double-A games 👀



(🎥@BlueWahoosBBall) pic.twitter.com/azgcNzzKy6 — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) June 28, 2026

The production comes on the heels of his promotion to Pensacola at the beginning of June, and the 22-year-old hasn't skipped a beat.

Since entering the clubhouse, Cannarella is slashing .338/.433/.563 to go with 27 hits, 20 runs, 18 RBIs, 14 walks, five home runs and three doubles across 22 contests. He's also been excellent defensively, splitting his time between center and right field across 20 games while logging 38 putouts and one assist to zero errors, making for a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage.

Prior to earning his call-up, he spent a majority of the past year playing for the Beloit Sky Carp of the High-A — the highest level of Single-A ball — after hearing his name called by the Miami Marlins with the 43rd overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft.

As a rookie last season, he played well, slashing .284/.337/.375 and recorded 25 hits, 11 runs, seven walks, six RBIs and six doubles across 22 contests. Defensively, he was consistent in center field, accounting for 48 putouts to just one error. However, there was clearly still room for development.

Heading into 2026, Cannarella was reassigned to Beloit and showed clear signs of improvement across the 19 games he played before earning his call-up, posting a .394 batting average and a 1.016 OPS to go with 28 hits, 22 RBIs, 15 runs, eight walks, three homers and two doubles.

None of this comes as a surprise to Clemson fans, though.

Throughout his collegiate career, Cannarella was one of the nation's most consistent hitters at the plate, but gained his reputation as a defensive specialist in center field. He constantly made jaw-dropping plays and ultimately cemented himself as one of the best defensive players in program history.

THE GREATEST CATCH IN BASEBALL HISTORY NO ARGUMENT ‼️



Oh yeah, and he hit a game tying 3 run homer in the 9th inning.



Cam Cannarella is built for the moment 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/TKli4nST5I — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) June 9, 2024

Across three seasons, the 6-foot outfielder totaled 262 hits, 159 RBIs, 119 walks, 54 doubles, 30 steals, and 23 home runs while slashing .360/.453/.551.

He earned All-American honors twice and was an All-ACC Selection all three years of his career. Even in his debut season, his potential was high, as he earned ACC Freshman of the Year and was named a Freshman All-American by multiple outlets.