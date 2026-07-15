AL East Division Odds: Rays and Yankees Battling for Division Crown

The American League East has long been viewed as one of the toughest in baseball, and this year is no different.

The Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees have the two best records in the American League and are among the top-five teams in MLB.

Which team will end up taking the division crown?

Let’s take a look at the AL East division odds at the All-Star break.

AL East Odds at All-Star Break

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Tampa Bay Rays: -130

New York Yankees: +125

Boston Red Sox: +2500

Toronto Blue Jays: +4000

Baltimore Orioles: +7000

The Rays currently hold a three-game lead over the Yankees at the All-Star break, and Tampa Bay is also the team to beat in the betting market.

Tampa Bay has been fantastic at Tropicana Park this season after having to play George M. Steinbrenner Field last year. The Rays are 35-15 at home, but just 21-23 on the road.

The Rays went 36-20 through the end of May, but are 20-18 since then. Junior Caminero is leading the way with 28 home runs in the first half, and a deep pitching staff continues to do work for the Rays.

The Yankees have dealt with injuries this season, including to superstar Aaron Judge. Still, they’re near the top of the AL East with Ben Rice hitting 29 home runs and AL Cy Young favorite Cam Schlitter leading the way.

New York also had a strong start to the season, going 36-23 through the end of May. Since then, however, the Bronx Bombers are 18-19, including a rough stretch in the latter half of June. They did go into the All-Star break on a four-game winning streak, though.

The Red Sox are 10 games back of the Rays for the division lead, with the Orioles 11.5 games back and the Jays 12 games back. It’d take a lot for any of those teams to leapfrog at least two teams to win the AL East.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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