Former Clemson Tigers Pitcher Makes MLB History After Strong Comeback
The Clemson Tigers have a long history of sending off their star players to the Major Leagues.
In recent years, we've seen starter Carson Spiers sign with the Cincinnati Reds, Weston Wilson turn heads with the Philadelphia Phillies and currently making headlines is former Tiger and current pitcher for the Atlanta Braves, Spencer Strider.
Strider, now 26, was a prominent Clemson player for three seasons which eventually led up to him being drafted by the Braves in the fourth round as the 126th overall pick in the 2020 MLB draft.
Considering he had Tommy John surgery in 2019 while with the Tigers, his future in baseball wasn't set in stone. However, his recovery process went according to plan and he made a return.
While things were looking solid for Strider with each passing season following his recovery, he hit another major setback during his 2024 campaign when he underwent elbow surgery to repair his ulnar collateral ligament. Despite the devastating season-ending injury, Strider kept his held held high.
"This isn't a pause," he said after receiving his injury, per Mark Bowman of MLB.com. "It's just what it is. It's part of my life. There's always an uncontrollable element to injuries and to the game. That's what makes the game so cool."
In true Clemson fashion, his optimism and resilience paid off as he officially made his 2025 MLB debut on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Not only did he make a promising comeback, but he also made history in the Major Leagues which is just the cherry on top.
"With his fifth strikeout, which came in the fifth inning, Strider tallied the 500th strikeout of his career—becoming the fastest primary starting pitcher, by innings pitched, to reach the 500-strikeout milestone (334 innings)," as stated by Gavin Oliver of The Clemson Insider.
Before Strider took the mound on Wednesday, Freddy Peralta of the Milwaukee Brewers held onto that title after hitting the 500 mark in 372 innings.
Unfortunately, Strider's performance wasn't enough for the Braves to clinch the victory — they went home defeated 3-1. But that does not diminish the monumental milestone that Strider hit.
Despite the loss, the Tigers can take pride in their former player and take note of his tenacity on and off the mound. His ability to bounce back in such remarkable form is nothing short of impressive.
Ultimately, the Clemson program helped foster his skill in baseball which contributed to who is he as a player today.