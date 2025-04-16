Former Clemson Tigers Center Finds New Home After Entering Transfer Portal
The Clemson Tigers have had some solid gains within the transfer portal since its opening, though they've also encountered quite a few challenges after losing players who went searching for new collegiate homes.
Having lost Asa Thomas, Jackson Roberts, Chauncey Wiggins, Jake Heidbreder, Del Jones and Christian Reeves, head coach Brad Brownell knew he had some work to do.
While Brownell is busy trying to fill in the gaps and rebuild his program, former players are trying to find their footing the portal, many of whom have already found their next home.
Forward Chauncey Wiggins landed with the Florida State Seminoles, forward Asa Thomas committed to the Furman Paladins, guard Del Jones joined the Radford Highlanders and now, center Christian Reeves has found what could be his final home.
Per Grayson Mann of TigerNet, Reeves—a 7-foot-2 sophomore—will be joining the Charleston Cougars in the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA).
"Reeves will have two years of eligibility remaining, hoping to find his footing with his third team in three years," Mann reported.
While with Clemson during the 2024-25 season, he played 29 games where he averaged 1.2 points and 1.5 rebounds.
Prior to joining the Tigers' program, Reeves played for the Duke Blue Devils for two seasons, though his 2023-24 campaign was shaky as he suffered an injury and underwent ankle surgery, causing him to miss 13 games.
During his 2022-23 campaign with Duke, he appeared in 13 games and averaged 1.5 points and 1.0 rebounds.
While most of Clemson's players who entered the portal have since committed to other programs, one player remains uncertain.
Freshman forward Jackson Roberts appears to still be scoping out his options at this time. Roberts was a walk-on for the Tigers and played in four games during the 2024-25 season.
Similar to Reeves, it's likely that Roberts is looking to build experience and gain additional playing time on the court with a different program.
As with many athletes, the transfer portal opens doors with tempting promises of gaining more time on the court, NIL opportunities and a stronger chance of further their basketball careers—the list goes on.
While losing valuable players can leave a program with glaring holes, the portal allows coaches to adjust their roster and find more suitable players who will serve as a better fit for their program.
This has been a busy time for Clemson's men's basketball program as they've been quite active in the portal, but it's not over just yet.