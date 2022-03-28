Former Clemson Tiger pitcher tosses 2.1 hitless innings to pick up a win in Atlanta's spring training game Monday to help his case for a role this season.

Spencer Strider's opportunity to be a breakout player for the Atlanta Braves took a big lift Monday when the former Clemson pitcher tossed 2.1 hitless innings in his first spring training start Monday.

Strider struck out two batters and walked a pair but didn't allow any runs as the Braves won 5-4 to give him his first victory of the spring. He impressed those in attendance with his velocity as Strider was hitting 100 mph with his fastball.

“Guys are so geared for my fastball,” Strider said to reporters Monday. “So, if I can just be around the zone with my off-speed pitches, especially early in the count, guys have to guess more. The fastball is then going to play better, and I’m going to get a lot of ugly swings on my offspeed pitches.”

The Knoxville native has fully recovered from Tommy John Surgery in 2019 and played in just four games during the shorted COVID-19 season of 2020 at Clemson. He was drafted in the third round by the Braves that summer.

After making a pair of appearances during Atlanta's World Series season in 2021, Strider is in the mix to make the Atlanta pitching staff, but it's far from certain that he opens up the season in two weeks in the Majors. Still, if Strider does begin the year in AAA, he can factor into the Braves' plans when needed.

"He’s got a big arm,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “I think the taste he got last year will serve him well. He’s an interesting guy.”

