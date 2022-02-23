Hats off to Clemson Tigers Pitching

CLEMSON, S.C. — In his first career start, freshman Billy Barlow showed what the future might look like for Clemson pitching for the next few seasons. Then his teammates showed off what Clemson pitching might look like for the rest of the year.

Barlow allowed just one earned run off three hits, while striking out seven batters in 4 1/3 innings of work, as Clemson knocked off the College of Charleston, 2-1, Tuesday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

“It was about pitching, pitching and pitching,” Clemson head coach Monte Lee said. “That’s pretty much the story of the game. Billy Barlow, in his first start, could not have asked for a better job by Billy.”

Lee could not have asked for a better performance from his bullpen, either. Jackson Lindley, Geoffrey Gilbert, Alex Edmonson and Ryan Ammons combined to pitch 4 2/3 scoreless innings, while giving up just two hits and striking out 10 batters.

In all, Clemson pitching struck out 17 batters, while walking five.

“Being able to establish with your club that we can win the close ballgame. We can pitch out of the bullpen and keep an offense at bay. I think it just sends the right messages to your team early on, we are establishing ourselves as a team that is built on pitching and defense,” Lee said. “At least we have been up to this point. We know we have a long season ahead of us, but up to this point, it has been really awesome to see us pitch the way we have pitched.”

So far, through the first four games, Clemson (4-0) has allowed just nine runs, while recording one shutout and produced Tuesday’s one-run performance.

“As we all know, it does not matter how good your offense is if you do not pitch. If we keep pitching that way, we have a chance to win some games,” Lee said.

How good was Clemson pitching against the College of Charleston?

The Cougars (3-1) were 0-for-13 with runners in scoring position and 0-for-8 with two outs.

Charleston plated its loan run and loaded the bases with one out in the top of the second inning. However, Barlow got out of his only jam when he struck out Sam Cochrane and induced Tyler Sorrentino into a fielder’s choice at second base to retire the side.

The Cougars again had runners on second and third with two outs in the sixth, but Gilbert ended the threat when he got Cam Dean to strikeout swinging. Runners were on first and third with two outs in the seventh inning, but Gilbert again got out of trouble when he got J.C. Marr to swing to end the inning.

“In those pressure situations, with runners on base, it is really tough to make pitches like that,” Lee said. “The ability to execute pitches under pressure, again, just shows you the makeup of our bullpen. It shows you the makeup of Billy Barlow, our starter. I mean, he had a tough spot there in the second inning and was able to get out of that.

“Then Lindley, plus-makeup guy, older guy, has been through it. He was phenomenal. Gilbert is a plus-makeup guy. (Alex Edmondson), when it comes to stuff, I don’t know if you will see many guys that will have better stuff. That was a huge eighth inning for him. With a leadoff walk and to be able to get out of that and off the field with no runs given up, I am just really proud of Eddie being able to do that. And then (Ryan) Ammons, again, is another plus-makeup guy pitching in the ninth inning. Those guys and the toughness of our bullpen has certainly showed up in the early part of the season.”

Edmondson and Ammons gave up just a walk and struck out five batters in the final two innings. Lindley was credited with the win, while Ammons got the Tigers’ first save of the season.

“Our (pitching) staff is incredible. You see every single guy that comes out of the pen is just a competitor. They like to grind,” said first baseman Caden Grice, whose two-run home run in the bottom of the third inning was all the Tigers needed. “Billy had a great day on the mound and threw it really well. Then everybody came in after him and was backing him up.

“I think, a big part of that is that everybody in that dugout stands behind our team and stands behind all the guys on the field and that is probably one of the biggest factors. So, hats off to our pitching staff. Every single game we have played so far, they have done great.”