Midweek Preview: Clemson Pitchers Strong, Hitters Needing to Heat Up

Brad Senkiw

Clemson coach Monte Lee knew pitching would be the strength of his baseball team this season, but even this kind of start was hard to predict at a position that struggled at times last year.

Behind improved depth and a strong freshmen class, the Tigers had a stretch last week of 33 consecutive innings without allowing a run.

"Did I think we'd be this good? I knew we would be good, I really did," Lee said. "I felt very confident saying that we'd be very good on the mound. To this extent? I don't know if you can ask a pitching staff to be this good through seven games. That's asking a whole lot to be able to throw up that many zeros and to pitch as many quality innings as we have this year."

The streak, which is the longest by the program since 1963, began against Furman last Wednesday and lasted until Sunday against Stony Brook, which Clemson swept over the weekend.

Sam Weatherly set the tone Friday with 14 strikeouts in six two-hit innings in a 2-0 victory.

The underlying issue, however, was Clemson’s offense, which is still looking for a breakout performance. The Tigers scored five runs over the weekend, but the pitching staff has only given up five earned runs (0.70 team ERA) this season.

"The more pitches you see, the more at-bats you get, you start to square up more balls," Lee said. "All we need is some guys to smoak some balls back-to-back. I think it will become contagious."

With a big weekend series against its in-state rival looming, Clemson (7-0) will look to get hot at the plate Tuesday at 4 p.m. against East Tennessee State, which is off to a 5-2 start. 

The Bucs swept Toledo in the first weekend of the year before going on the road and losing to Virginia Tech 10-3. They rebounded this past weekend with a series win over Rider, including a 7-0 shutout.

RHP Tucker Rogers (0-0) will make his second appearance and first start of the season for ETSU. He’s got a 2.08 ERA in 4.1 innings pitched with five strikeouts and one walk.

The Bucs have five batters hitting over .300 who have played at least five games this year. They're led by Jake Lyle (.462, 5 RBIs) and Noah Hill (.357, 6 RBIs).

Clemson will counter with freshman RHP Mack Anglin, who gave up two runs (one earned) on one hit through three innings last week against Furman. Anglin struck out seven batters but walked four in his first career start.

By the numbers

•The Tigers’ pitching staff ranks fifth nationally with 13.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

•Sophomore outfielder Elijah Henderson leads Clemson in batting average (.478), hits (11), doubles (4), total bases (17) and stolen bases (3).

•Closer Carson Spiers has three saves and 10 strikeouts and has allowed two hits, one unearned run and two walks 8.0 innings pitched.

Coming up the weekend

Clemson takes on South Carolina in the annual rivalry series. It begins Friday at 7 p.m. at Founders Park in Columbia before moving to Segra Park on Saturday at 3 p.m. The series finale is set for Sunday at 2 p.m. at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. 

Injury update

Clemson senior reliever Sheldon Reed suffered an arm injury Saturday that forced him to leave the game. Lee had no update Sunday but said an examination was expected Monday to "get a concrete idea of what we're looking at." Clemson has yet to release any prognosis on the right-handed pitcher.

Lee said third baseman James Parker (knee) is feeling better, but he's still day-to-day. He's got some progressions to make before he can get back on the field, but Lee said "maybe" Parker can get play this weekend.

ESPN Pegs Clemson No. 1 Team

Clemson continued to make waves in the preseason rankings when ESPN.com named the Tigers as their preseason No. 1 team, according to their FPI rankings.

Zach Lentz

Clemson's Newest D-line To Be Main Spring Attraction

After years of good evaluation and development at defensive line by Dabo Swinney and his staff, Clemson is now bringing in a type of talent that will be a huge focal point when spring practice begins this week.

Brad Senkiw

Monday Morning Reset: Clemson Football Gets Back At It

Dabo Swinney and Clemson football kick off spring practice Wednesday with the disappointment of losing in the national championship game to LSU behind them and the excitement of trying to get back with fresh faces.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Tigers: XFL Week 3 Recap

Three former Clemson players made it to week 3 of their XFL career this weekend. Corey Crawford, Tavaris Barnes, and Isaiah Battle.

Connor Watson

Clemson Sweeps Stony Brook With 3-1 Win

Through their first six games, the Tigers had been riding the strength of their pitching staff to lead them to wins. On Sunday that was no different, as Clemson beat Stony Brook 3-1 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

JP-Priester

Tigers Fend Off Morgan State

The Clemson Softball team (10-7) won its third game of the Diamond 9 Citrus Classic I tournament, which was held at ESPN Wide of World Sports Complex, by a score of 6-3 over Morgan State (2-7) on Sunday

CU Athletic Communications

Rodgers Has To Be Bigger Factor In Clemson Passing Game

It just so happens that Clemson has a need to work underneath more in 2020 and a guy who can do that in receiver Amari Rodgers, a key player if this passing game wants to continue to be a force behind quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Tigers Embracing the Target on Their Back

The target on the back of the Clemson Tigers football team has seemingly been growing over each of the last five seasons.

Zach Lentz

Clemson Earns Dominant Win Over Boston College

With a dominant offensive showing, the Clemson University men's basketball team collected a convincing victory over Boston College on Saturday. The Tigers never trailed and led by as many as 26 at Conte Forum. Five different Clemson players scored in double figures, and the Tigers defeated the Eagles 82-64.

CU Athletic Communications

Tigers Win In Walkoff Fashion

After the Clemson hitters struggled at the plate all day, Elijah Henderson came up with a clutch single in the bottom of the tenth to give Clemson a 1-0 walk off win Saturday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

JP-Priester