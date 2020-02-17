AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Monday Morning Reset: Clemson's Big Weekend

Brad Senkiw

Welcome to the Monday Morning Reset, where we catch you up on what happened over the weekend and what's coming up this week in Clemson athletics.

It was a successful weekend for the Tigers in various sports. 

Brad Brownell and the men's basketball team earned their second top-5 win of the season with an upset of Louisville at Littlejohn Coliseum on Saturday. They get the week off and return to action Saturday at Boston College. 

The Clemson softball team went 5-1 in its first week of home games in program history, including 4-0 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Now they hit the road all week.

Monte Lee and the baseball team got off to a perfect start with a three-game sweep of Liberty at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The Tigers gave up five runs (four earned) to a Flames team that won 43 games a year ago. Clemson pitchers had 37 strikeouts while the hitters struck out 15 times. 

Clemson baseball has a busy week with five upcoming games, starting with Tuesday's home tilt against The Citadel. 

Spring football practice begins a week from Wednesday, so we'll get you ready for a return to the field for Dabo Swinney's squad with five impact players and Inside the Numbers. 

We'll also take an early look at Clemson's 2020 opponents, five reasons the Tigers will win the national title and five reasons they won't. 

And our recruiting column continues to track Clemson's wants and needs with the 2021 class. 

Be sure to come here all week long and follow us @ClemsonSI to keep up with all that’s going on with Clemson athletics. Also, check every Monday morning for a recap of the weekend that was and a preview of what’s to come.

Weekend recap

Football: A California receiver is impacting Clemson's recruiting.

Baseball: Adam Hackenberg helps the Tigers open the season with a win in Game 1; Clemson won a pitcher's duel in Game 2 behind Davis Sharpe and Keyshawn Askew.

Baseball: Here's the plan for Spencer Strider, who looked good in short work Sunday in his first start since Tommy John surgery.

This week in Clemson sports

Men’s golf at Puerto Rico Classic, all day Monday-Tuesday.

Women’s golf at IJGA Collegiate Invitational, all day Monday-Tuesday.

Softball at UNC Greensboro, Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

Baseball vs. The Citadel, Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Baseball vs. Furman, Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Women's basketball at Syracuse, Thursday at 6 p.m.

Baseball vs. Stony Brook, Friday at 4 p.m.

Men's tennis vs. Miami, Friday at 5 p.m.

Track & Field at LSU Twilight, Friday at TBA.

Track & Field at JDL DMR Invitational in Winston-Salem, N.C., Friday-Saturday at TBA.

Softball vs. Villanova at Diamond 9 in Kissimmee, Fla., Friday at 1 p.m.

Softball vs. Troy at Diamond 9 in Kissimmee, Fla., Friday at 3:30 p.m.

Softball vs. Oakland at Diamond 9 in Kissimmee, Fla., Saturday at 1 p.m.

Baseball vs. Stony Brook, Saturday at 3 p.m.

Softball vs. Stetson at Diamond 9 in Kissimmee, Fla., Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

Men's basketball at Boston College, Saturday at 6 p.m.

Softball vs. Morgan State at Diamond 9 in Kissimmee, Fla., Sunday at 10 a.m.

Baseball vs. Stony Brook, Sunday at noon.

Women's tennis at Virginia, Sunday at noon. 

Men's tennis vs. Florida Atlantic, Sunday at 1 p.m.

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clemson Baseball vs Liberty | Game 3: Live Thread 1pm from Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, SC (NO TV TODAY) Starting Pitchers: LHP Joe Adametz (LIB) vs RHP Spencer Strider (CLEM)

JP-Priester

by

JP-Priester

Clemson Baseball vs. Liberty | Game 2: Live Thread • 1 p.m. at Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium) • Gates open at 11:30 a.m. • Starting Pitchers – RHP Noah Skirrow (LIB) vs. RHP Davis Sharpe…

Zach Lentz

by

zachlentz

Tigers Sweep Liberty With 6-2 Win

Clemson completes the weekend sweep of Liberty, with a 6-2 win in the series finale

JP-Priester

Clemson baseball and Liberty Flames| Game 1 Thread • 4 p.m. at Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium) • Gates open at 2:30 p.m. • Starting Pitchers – LHP Mason Meyer (LIB) vs. LHP Sam Weatherly…

Zach Lentz

by

Brad Senkiw

Clemson's Strider Making Strides

Going for the series sweep of Liberty, Clemson pitcher Spencer Strider has looked strong since his return from Tommy John surgery, but he'll be on a strict pitch count today at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Clinches The Series With A 1-0 Win Over Liberty

Clemson clinched the series win with a 1-0 win over Liberty

JP-Priester

XFL Week 2 Preview: Former Clemson Tigers

Three Clemson players are continuing their pro career in the second week of the XFL. Corey Crawford, Isaiah Battle, and Tavaris Barnes are looking to help their teams seal a victory and take a lead in the standings.

Connor Watson

Lee To Keep Close Eye On Clemson's Sharpe

Clemson faces a "heck of a challenge" against Liberty's Game 2 starter. The Tigers will counter with Davis Sharpe on the mound, but he will be on a pitch count and closely monitored by the coaching staff because of his two-way ability.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Tops Liberty On Opening Day

Adam Hackenberg drove in the go-ahead run in the fifth inning to and was among three Tigers with two hits each in Clemson's 5-3 victory Friday.

Brad Senkiw

Freshmen Lead Clemson Softball To Win

The Clemson softball team won 5-1 over Maryland and evened its record at 4-4 on the year, improving to 2-1 in the new stadium.

Brad Senkiw