Monday Morning Reset: Clemson's Big Weekend

Welcome to the Monday Morning Reset, where we catch you up on what happened over the weekend and what's coming up this week in Clemson athletics.

It was a successful weekend for the Tigers in various sports.

Brad Brownell and the men's basketball team earned their second top-5 win of the season with an upset of Louisville at Littlejohn Coliseum on Saturday. They get the week off and return to action Saturday at Boston College.

The Clemson softball team went 5-1 in its first week of home games in program history, including 4-0 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Now they hit the road all week.

Monte Lee and the baseball team got off to a perfect start with a three-game sweep of Liberty at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The Tigers gave up five runs (four earned) to a Flames team that won 43 games a year ago. Clemson pitchers had 37 strikeouts while the hitters struck out 15 times.

Clemson baseball has a busy week with five upcoming games, starting with Tuesday's home tilt against The Citadel.

Spring football practice begins a week from Wednesday, so we'll get you ready for a return to the field for Dabo Swinney's squad with five impact players and Inside the Numbers.

We'll also take an early look at Clemson's 2020 opponents, five reasons the Tigers will win the national title and five reasons they won't.

And our recruiting column continues to track Clemson's wants and needs with the 2021 class.

Be sure to come here all week long and follow us @ClemsonSI to keep up with all that’s going on with Clemson athletics. Also, check every Monday morning for a recap of the weekend that was and a preview of what’s to come.

Weekend recap

Football: A California receiver is impacting Clemson's recruiting.

Baseball: Adam Hackenberg helps the Tigers open the season with a win in Game 1; Clemson won a pitcher's duel in Game 2 behind Davis Sharpe and Keyshawn Askew.

Baseball: Here's the plan for Spencer Strider, who looked good in short work Sunday in his first start since Tommy John surgery.

This week in Clemson sports

Men’s golf at Puerto Rico Classic, all day Monday-Tuesday.

Women’s golf at IJGA Collegiate Invitational, all day Monday-Tuesday.

Softball at UNC Greensboro, Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

Baseball vs. The Citadel, Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Baseball vs. Furman, Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Women's basketball at Syracuse, Thursday at 6 p.m.

Baseball vs. Stony Brook, Friday at 4 p.m.

Men's tennis vs. Miami, Friday at 5 p.m.

Track & Field at LSU Twilight, Friday at TBA.

Track & Field at JDL DMR Invitational in Winston-Salem, N.C., Friday-Saturday at TBA.

Softball vs. Villanova at Diamond 9 in Kissimmee, Fla., Friday at 1 p.m.

Softball vs. Troy at Diamond 9 in Kissimmee, Fla., Friday at 3:30 p.m.

Softball vs. Oakland at Diamond 9 in Kissimmee, Fla., Saturday at 1 p.m.

Baseball vs. Stony Brook, Saturday at 3 p.m.

Softball vs. Stetson at Diamond 9 in Kissimmee, Fla., Saturday at 3:30 p.m.



Men's basketball at Boston College, Saturday at 6 p.m.

Softball vs. Morgan State at Diamond 9 in Kissimmee, Fla., Sunday at 10 a.m.

Baseball vs. Stony Brook, Sunday at noon.

Women's tennis at Virginia, Sunday at noon.

Men's tennis vs. Florida Atlantic, Sunday at 1 p.m.