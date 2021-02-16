Tuesday Top-5: Clemson Pitchers to Watch in 2021

At this point, Clemson baseball coach Monte Lee knows what he's going to get when players like Davis Sharpe, Mat Clark and Keyshawn Askew take the mound.

Their consistency and veteran presence will lead to a lot of wins, but if the Tigers are going to contend in the ACC and set themselves up to make a run in the NCAA postseason, it's going to be because of the lesser-developed pitchers having breakout seasons.

Lee has already announced he's going with two freshmen in his starting rotation this weekend, so it's easy to include those two pitchers plus some others on the verge of putting it all together in this week's Tuesday Top-5:

1. Caden Grice: Much has already been written and said about the two-way player and his immense potential. That will begin to play out this weekend in his first start. The big lefty can run his fastball into the low 90s and has a couple of different breaking pitches. It'll be interesting to see how he handles playing multiple roles and positions throughout the season, but he could be the kind of pitcher who takes college baseball by storm right out of the gate if his command is above average.

2. Ty Olenchuk: The other end of the dynamic freshmen duo on the mound, Olenchuk is starting because he's one of the team's best strike-throwers, Lee said, but he's also a fierce competitor. The right-hander from Dutch Fork has good stuff, can get into the 90s with his fastball and was a state-title-winning football player who loves to thrive in big moments. He showed Lee the consistency needed to be a weekend starter, despite his experience level.

3. Geoffery Gilbert: Clemson's newest closer has some big shoes to fill left behind by Carson Spiers, but Gilbert has the makeup to be just fine in late-inning situations. The left-handed reliever showed his ability to avoid getting rattled last year when he didn't allow any of the eight inherited runners to score as a freshman. A year older and more mature physically, he can miss bats (14 strikeouts, seven walks in 2020) and is an exciting young player with electric stuff.

4. Carter Raffield: The long wait for Raffield to bust out might be over. After all, he had an injury that cost him his season in 2019. Then the pandemic abruptly ended the 2020 season as he was working his way back (1.17 ERA in four appearances). With all that time off, you'd think he's 100 percent and ready to live up to the hype surrounding the 6-foot-4, 225-pound right-hander from Cochran, Ga. He's got some heat behind his pitches and could be one of the first bullpen options this weekend, Lee said.

5. Mack Anglin: This right-hander might be the hardest thrower on the team, and at times last year, it got him in trouble. When he couldn't locate, walks piled up (11 in 7 innings), but the talent is clearly there. A year later, it's time to expect more from Anglin, who came to Clemson as a Perfect Game All-American and Gatorade Player of the Year in Ohio. Anglin needed more outings than he got in the shortened season last year, and if he's improved that command, watch out. Right now, he slots in as a potential midweek starter.