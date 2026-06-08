Red Sox vs. Rays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, June 8

The Boston Red Sox have to figure things out in a hurry if they want any hope of getting back in the mix in the AL East. At 27-36, they're 10.5 games back from the division leader, the Tampa Bay Rays.

They have a chance to close the gap this week when they take on the Rays in a three-game series to begin the week.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's series opener.

Red Sox vs. Rays Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Run Line

Red Sox -1.5 (+150)

Rays +1.5 (-185)

Moneyline

Red Sox -115

Rays -105

Total

OVER 8 (-105)

UNDER 8 (-115)

Red Sox vs. Rays Probable Pitchers

Boston: Connelly Early, LHP (5-3, 3.26 ERA)

Tampa Bay: Ian Seymour, LHP (3-0, 5.23 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Rays How to Watch

Date: Monday, June 8

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Tropicana Field

How to Watch (TV): Rays.TV, NESN

Red Sox record: 27-36

Rays record: 37-25

Red Sox vs. Rays Best MLB Prop Bet

Wilyer Abreu OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+132) via DraftKings

Wilyer Abreu has been lights out when facing left-handed pitchers this season. His batting average improves from .222 against right-handed pitchers to .405 against left-handed pitchers. Tonight, he and the Red Sox get to face a struggling lefty in Ian Seymour. This could be a great chance for Abreu to take advantage.

Red Sox vs. Rays Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year, I broke down why I'm backing the Red Sox as slight road favorites:

We have a lefty on lefty matchup set to take place in the AL East tonight when Connelly Early (3.26 ERA) of the Red Sox takes on Ian Seymour (5.23 ERA) and the Rays. Not only do the Red Sox have the advantage in this game in terms of having the better pitcher on the mound, but they have the better lineup against left-handed pitchers.

The Red Sox rank ninth in the Majors in wRC+ with an OPS of .741. Meanwhile, the Rays rank 20th in wRC+ against lefties, with an OPS of .676.

That's enough for me to back the Red Sox as slight road favorites.

Pick: Red Sox -115 via BetMGM

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