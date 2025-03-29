Watch: Clemson Baseball Star Slugs Two Home Runs in Win over Georgia Tech
The Clemson Tigers baseball team continues ACC action on Friday against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and they brought the power with them.
Behind three home runs, the Tigers defeated the Yellow Jackets, 9-7, in the first game since legendary Georgia Tech baseball coach Danny Hall announced his retirement at the end of the season.
The game featured plenty of hits. Clemson and Georgia Tech had 11 each, but three of the Tigers’ hits left the ballpark — and catcher Jacob Jarrell had two of them.
The junior from Florence, S.C., slammed the first one in the top of the fourth with the Tigers up, 2-1. His solo shot got another two-run inning going and helped Clemson to a 4-1 lead.
Jarrell hit his second one in the ninth inning and it gave the Tigers a little breathing room. Another solo shot, it helped Clemson to a three-run lead going into Georgia Tech’s final at-bat of the game.
Jarrell went 3-for-5 with two RBI and three runs scored. He was one of three Clemson players with at least two hits for the game.
Entering the game, he was slashing .244/.398/.359 with three doubles, two home runs and 15 RBI. The home runs were his first since March 4.
Last year Jarrell was a team cop-captain who slashed .289/.388/.526 with five doubles, six home runs and 24 RBI. He also scored 21 runs. He hit well on the road, as he slashed .359/.432/.795 with five home runs and 14 RBI.
He wasn’t the only Clemson slugger that homered in the game. In the sixth inning, Collin Priest slammed a home run that broke a tie and gave Clemson a 6-5 lead.
Priest also had two hits for the game. The home run was also his fourth of the season. He was slashing .205/.400/.411 entering the game.
Priest, a sophomore, transferred to Clemson from Michigan after last season, where he was an All-Big Ten freshman team selection. He slashed .279/.445/.578 with 11 home runs, 11 doubles, 30 RBI, 29 runs and a steal. He set Michigan’s freshman record for home runs.
The series with Georgia Tech continues on Saturday at 4 p.m. followed by a 1 p.m. finale on Sunday.