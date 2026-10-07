5 Important Things Clemson HC Brad Brownell Said During ACC Tipoff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wednesday afternoon gave Clemson fans their first taste of college basketball, with the program heading to Charlotte to participate in the annual ACC Tipoff.

Head coach Brad Brownell, guard Ace Buckner and center Carter Welling represented the Tigers on the microphone during the week, speaking about the team’s new-look program that features four transfers and three freshmen with some key returners making up the group.

Here are the important quotes from Brownell, and why they matter entering the 2026-27 season.

“This year I think we kind of have an idea of what our identity could be. We just haven't done it yet because we haven't had everybody out there practicing every day.”

Clemson’s been bruised up throughout the offseason, and Brownell doesn’t know how good this team can be next season.

That’s a good thing, with the Tigers unable to play expected starting backcourt, Buckner and Zac Foster, with respective injuries. Welling won’t be ready until the new year, meaning by the time Clemson figures that out, the most important time of the year will be here: March.

But, of course, it’s more beneficial when Brownell can figure that out by conference play. That’ wont be the case this season, it looks like.

“This year's team is just a little slower. We're going to get there. We just need more practice time with all the guys available.”

Brownell understands his system, but he won’t be able to fully utilize it until Welling and the rest of the crew get back. It doesn't mean from a game-speed standpoint, rather a scheme implementation one.

The Tigers will have time to implement in the way that their head coach wants, but that was the same situation as it was last season. Clemson has only one returner who played the season before in guard Dillon Hunter, and it ended up going to the NCAA Tournament and ACC Tournament semifinal.

But, growing pains will be apparent first, especially in practice. However, with what we heard about how the Tigers will play in 2026-27, the finished product will be worth it.

“We want to have that blend throughout my time at Clemson in terms of building the culture and doing it with a roster that has that kind of makeup.”

Clemson’s team, from a grade standpoint, is very balanced.

Four seniors, three juniors, four sophomores, and three freshmen making up the group, and Brownell said that it was fully intentional to get him the team he has for next season. He brings up former forwards, Ian Schieffelin, PJ Hall and Hunter Tyson, all ending up being All-ACC players that were recruited out of high school.

This Tiger team is similar, but some transfers help make the group be an under-the-radar contender for an ACC title.

“I think we've recruited some really good shooters and worked really hard in that area to be able to space the floor.”

Clemson’s identity on offense is expected to be the above comment. The Tigers will have Foster and Buckner lead the charge in the backcourt, while adding key three-point shooters in Notre Dame transfer Cole Certa and TCU forward Liutauras Lelevicius. Both shot over a 37% clip from beyond the arc.

Brownell wants to score, which isn’t similar to that of his team a season ago, one that finished 236th in points per game in the entire country last year. Based off of the players that he has, don’t be surprised if the Tigers end up in the top 100 by the end of the year, perhaps even better.

Of course, everybody has to get healthy first.

“If we can come together and be connected and defend like most of the Clemson teams that I've coached, we have a chance to achieve the kind of things you talked about.”

There’s a lot of potential with this team, and Brownell certainly knows it. If the team can defend like last season, there’s a chance to excel.

Brownell has had plenty of different teams, but putting a blend together of the best offensive and defensive teams on both sides of the ball will certainly get Clemson back in the NCAA Tournament for the fourth straight season.

If both sides of the ball exceed expectations, there’s no limitations for where this group could potentially go.

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