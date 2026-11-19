On Thursday afternoon, Clemson men’s basketball hit the road to Maui, Hawaii, to take part in the 2026 Maui Invitational next week. Just hours before that, head coach Brad Brownell testified for his guard, Dillon Hunter, to receive an extra year of eligibility.

South Carolina circuit court judge Vernon Dunbar announced on Thursday morning that he’ll give a ruling on Hunter’s eligibility in a few days. This could mean that Clemson’s fifth-year guard could find out if he could play right before Maui or during the middle of the tournament.

Even with the given situations that see fifth-year Kansas forward Trey Kaufman-Renn and former NBA-signed player, RJ Luis, at LSU, Hunter receives another wrench in his plan of playing a fifth year, but there’s more to it than that.

The explanation was that Hunter’s corner believed he had the eligibility to play after the NCAA’s 5-year eligibility window that was revealed in the summer. That doesn’t exclude the Class of 2022, which he was a part of in his recruiting class.

Several schools around the country also had these types of players, and they are now playing. Texas Tech’s Donovan Atwell and Louisville’s LJ Wells are among two who Hunter is in the same boat as, but got eligibility.

On the other hand, the NCAA is arguing that Hunter is picking and choosing the manual. The organization argues that the 5-in-5 rule is limited only to the people with eligibility remaining, and it doesn’t count for all players in the Class of 2022.

It keeps going back and forth, and Clemson has even seen it with former forward RJ Godfrey, who is at Arizona. Godfrey was good to go at the beginning of the week, but the NCAA argued that he’s still a plaintiff in another case that denied those athletes' eligibility.

Long story short, the confusion with the NCAA’s new rule continues to happen, but the Tigers are hopeful that they can get Hunter back on the court for the next stretch of critical games.

Hunter would be handy for this Clemson team, which saw a torn ACL to star guard Zac Foster to begin the season. The Tigers have also seen growing pains out of true freshman Harris Reynolds, and a veteran presence in the backcourt would be helpful for his development.

The Atlanta native averaged 7.5 points, three assists and a steal in his senior season, being the main point guard for the Tigers last season. If he does play for Clemson this season, the intention is for him to have more of a role than he had in his junior year, being an efficient piece in the program’s record season under Brownell.

However, the timeline continues for Hunter, and the decision should be finalized in the next few days.