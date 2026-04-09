Brownell, Clemson Basketball Eyeing Oregon State Transfer Forward

A big frontcourt player is at the top of Clemson basketball head coach Brad Brownell’s transfer wishlist, and sources are saying he’s in touch with one from a program out west.

According to Sam Kayser from League Ready, Oregon State forward Johan Munch is in contact with the Tigers, among many other schools at the Power Four level. He will have two years of eligibility remaining, wherever he ends up next.

Oregon State transfer Johan Munch tells @LeagueRDY he's receiving interest from the following programs:



Florida

Purdue

Tennessee

Creighton

USC

UCLA

Arizona State

SMU

Clemson

Ole Miss

Cal

Florida State

South Carolina State



The 6-foot-11 big man averaged 7.9PPG, 5.1RPG and 1.0APG… https://t.co/hzH6JCKG2N pic.twitter.com/BZnLzRGYPS — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) April 9, 2026

The 6-foot-11, 222-pound player averaged 7.9 points and 5.1 rebounds in 31 games played with the Beavers in 2025-26, being a key piece in just his sophomore season. The Denmark native brings a skillset that has plenty of schools looking to add him to their respective frontcourt next season, being an efficient scorer in shooting 52.7% from the field.

Clemson needs a big man due to the loss of Carter Welling, who tore his ACL in the ACC Tournament in March and will likely be out for the remainder of the calendar year. After Welling, Brownell would have to rely on rising sophomore Trent Steinour and true freshman Will Stevens.

The Tigers lost key forward Nick Davidson due to eligibility after this past season, meaning Brownell is looking for another experienced center who could be an important piece on the defensive end. Munch would fill that need.

With five roster spots to fill before the beginning of the season, perhaps Munch can replenish a key need for the Tigers.

However, Clemson will need to fend off a plethora of other top schools for the sophomore. Sources say that Florida, Purdue, Tennessee, UCLA and USC are all interested in Munch as well, among many others at the Power Four level.

Brownell has been in touch with multiple bigs since the portal opened on Tuesday, looking to lock in visits to get even closer to filling the need. Clemson has also been in touch with George Mason center Riley Allenspach, who is one of the top bigs in the portal as well.

Whoever the Tigers decide to sign for their frontcourt, they’d play a more significant role in the early going while Welling heals up for ACC play. Not only would they be a mentor for players like Steinour and Stevens, among others, but they’d play a starting center role on a team filled with returning Clemson standouts, especially in the backcourt.

Clemson Tigers on SI will remain updated with Munch’s situation, among all the other transfer targets that Brownell has, with our transfer portal tracker.