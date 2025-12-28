Clemson Among Schools Linked to Current Two-Way NBA Player

College Basketball continues to push into questionable territory, and Clemson has been mentioned as one of several programs connected to the sport's latest evolving trend.

This past Saturday, On3's Joe Tipton listed the Tigers among schools reportedly in contact with current two-way NBA player Trentyn Flowers, a development that emphasizes the growing — and increasingly controversial — movement of professional players exploring a return to the collegiate level.

Chicago Bulls two-way player Trentyn Flowers is drawing interest from many college programs, a source told @On3sports.



The 6-foot-8 wing was a top-25 recruit in the 2023 class who initially committed to Louisville before opting for a pro career.



Story: https://t.co/or7wmRissv pic.twitter.com/Yo9sSqe1dL — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) December 28, 2025

While the report has garnered nearly 4 million impressions on X (formerly Twitter) in just 13 hours, it has also been met with skepticism.

CBS Sports senior writer Matt Norlander took to X recently and noted that some programs listed as interested privately cast doubt on the accuracy of the information, creating uncertainty around which schools, if any, are actively pursuing Flowers.

FWIW, while some might be sniffing around, at least three programs named in this report tell CBS Sports they've shown "zero" interest in pursuing Flowers. One adds: "Not even sure how we got on that list. No one on our staff has had any contact with anyone associated with him." https://t.co/F5QZuZA5jN — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) December 28, 2025

As of now, Clemson has not publicly confirmed contact.

Even with that uncertainty, Clemson's inclusion in the report is notable given the program's recent offseason activity. Earlier this cycle, the Tigers were in discussions with former G-League guard T.J. Clark before he ultimately committed to Ole Miss , signaling that head coach Brad Brownell and his staff were at least willing to explore non-traditional roster options.

However, any potential pursuit of Flowers appears doubtful based on Brownell's recent comments . When asked about the possibility of adding another player to the roster mid-season due to injuries in the backcourt last week, Brownell expressed that it’s highly unlikely.

"I don't know if we're going to do that," he said. "I really haven't gotten into it with my staff. My staff hasn't come to me with, like, some guy that they feel like we need to add to the roster. I think it can also do some harm, so you've got to juggle it."

With the roster largely set, the Tigers' involvement — if any — may be limited to preliminary evaluation rather than active recruitment.

Who is Trentyn Flowers?

Coming out of the 2023 class — which he reclassified into — Flowers was rated a five-star prospect and ranked as the No. 23 overall player in the country, according to 247Sports Composite .

He initially committed to Louisville and was in position to be an immediate starter for the Cardinals, but announced that he had decommitted from the program in early August to sign with the Adelaide 36ers of the National Basketball League (NBL) instead.

Due to injuries, Flowers was limited to a mere 18 games with the Australian team, averaging five points and three rebounds per game before declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft.

The 6-foot-9 forward went undrafted, but picked up a two-way deal with the Los Angeles Clippers shortly after.

Flowers appeared in six games for the Clippers in the 2024-2025 season, with his best game coming in January against the Minnesota Timberwolves , dropping career highs across the board of nine points and four rebounds in 14 minutes.

The majority of his playing time came with the Clippers' G-League affiliate, the San Diego Clippers. In 27 game appearances, Flowers put up 20 points , five rebounds and two assists per night.

Ahead of the 2025 season, the Clippers waived Flowers, but he inked another two-way deal three days later with the Chicago Bulls .

Two months into the season, Flowers has seen limited action, appearing in just one G League game with the Windy City Bulls and two games with the Chicago Bulls. His most recent appearance came earlier this month against the Golden State Warriors , where he logged four points in four minutes .

Clemson Tigers on SI will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as more information becomes available.