Why Containing Jizzle James Is Clemson's Biggest Test Against Cincinnati

The Clemson Tigers and head coach Brad Brownell are riding a two-game winning streak after victories over Mercer and rival South Carolina , heading into Sunday’s matchup against Cincinnati , looking to close out non-conference play on a high note.

But while Clemson’s defense has been a strength overall — allowing just under 66 points per game — the Tigers have been vulnerable on the perimeter. Sunday’s opponent brings back a major offensive weapon in Cincinnati guard Jizzle James, whose scoring and playmaking ability could tilt the matchup if Brownell’s squad can’t keep him in check.

James recently returned to the lineup this past week after being dismissed before the season started in August due to personal struggles. The initial plan was for James not to play this season, redshirt to save a year of eligibility, and then return next season.

However, a severe knee injury to one player and a failed physical by another paved the way for the dynamic guard to make a comeback mid-season.

In his first game back against Alabama State, the junior guard showcased his shot creation, ability to get to the basket with ease, and an improved perimeter touch, knocking down three shots from beyond the arc. James finished the contest with 16 points, four rebounds and two assists in only 20 minutes of action.

The Cincinnati guard’s skillset is precisely what has caused Clemson problems this season as opposing guards have consistently found success creating offense, often doing enough to swing games.

That trend surfaced early in the Charleston Classic, where West Virginia’s starting backcourt combined for 31 points and senior guard Chance Moore added 13 off the bench. The issue persisted in the following game, when Georgia guards Jeremiah Wilkinson and Blue Cain erupted for 45 points .

While Clemson escaped both matchups with three-point wins to claim the tournament title , the difficulty in containing guard play lingered and eventually caught up to them.

In the annual SEC/ACC challenge, Alabama sophomore Labaron Philon Jr. delivered an efficient 29-point performance to guide the Crimson Tide to a six-point win. The very next game, BYU starting guard Robert Wright III scored 17 , including the game-winning three-pointer, pushing Clemson into a two-game skid.

Even in a win over Mercer, the issue remained. Clemson allowed Bears guards Baraka Okojie and Zaire Williams to combine for 35 points , as Mercer’s backcourt nearly authored an upset before Brownell’s group was able to close it out late.

With that pattern established, containing James becomes even more critical given Clemson’s current backcourt situation. True freshman guard Zac Foster , who had begun to show signs of settling into the collegiate level, suffered a torn ACL against South Carolina and will miss the remainder of the season.

As perimeter depth thins, Clemson’s margin for error defensively shrinks, placing an even bigger emphasis on staying disciplined and limiting James’ impact from the opening tip.