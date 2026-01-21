Clemson Basketball ‘Going to Respond’ After Home Defeat to NC State

In the past few weeks, Clemson’s men’s basketball team has looked like a sprinter clearing hurdle after hurdle, building speed. But last night, the Tigers met a hurdle too tall to clear: NC State.

But it wasn’t domination by any means — it took overtime and mistakes from the home team for the Wolfpack to claw their way past the Tigers. Even Will Wade, NC State’s head coach, knew the game could have flipped in the opposite direction.

“It's a possession game and you know, he who gets the most shots usually wins, but they got one more shot than we do,” Wade said.

Clemson took 58 shots from the field, with 28 of those coming from deep. NC State took 57 shots with 23 from three. Clemson actually made more 3-pointers — nine — than NC State, which made eight, and shot a higher percentage from the field.

So what gives?

“The margins in these games, in basketball, are very small,” Clemson head coach Brad Brownell said.

“The story of the game, I thought our turnovers were killers. Obviously points off turnovers. I just I didn't think our guards played as well tonight as they've been playing,” Brownell added. “We had some poor decision making and took some bad shots, and then obviously the free throws.”

Shooting 22 of 25 on the night, NC State had seven more free throws made from the line over the Tigers. Clemson was 15-of-24 from the stripe for a 62.5% average on the night. If Clemson shot that mark every night, the Tigers would rank 364th in free-throw percentage out of 365 Division I teams.

“Yeah, free throws and turnovers,” RJ Godfrey said. We got to do better at that, especially myself. I think I missed three tonight, it can't happen. So, you know, we're going to respond.”

Even on a night when shots weren’t falling, Clemson took a tough team to overtime. It’s a setback, and perhaps a chance to look in the mirror as destiny dawns closer.

“We're probably not going to play great 18 times,” Brownell said. “We're going to have to find ways when we don't play well to try to win. We're going to have to win with our defense some nights. We're going to have to win with our offense some nights. We're going to have to out compete somebody one night.”

The slate has been wiped clean. A nine-game win streak is in the past, and now, the only way forward is through.

“The games come quick,” Brownell said. “So, this was a quick turnaround. You know, it's just you got to respond. You're going to get punched in the mouth sometimes.”

The Tigers' next stop is Atlanta, where they face Georgia Tech on Saturday at noon.

“Georgia Tech, they're a real good opponent,” Godfrey said. [They] just beat NC State the last game, so we know it's going to be a challenge for us, and going in there with the right mindset is good for us and they're a good team, so we're ready to compete,” RJ Godfrey said.

The game will be streamed on the ACC Network as Clemson looks to get back on track and clear another hurdle.