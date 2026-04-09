Clemson Basketball In Talks With 6-Foot-9 Quinnipiac Unicorn

This week, Clemson basketball has fully fired up the ol’ recruiting machine. Head coach Brad Brownell and his staff have confirmed talks with several portal prospects, but their newest candidate, Grant Randall, is a little bit different from the rest.

Formerly with Quinnipiac, Randall entered the portal a week ago, and Clemson quickly added him to its shortlist, according to New England Recruiting Report reporter Dylan Thayer.

Quinnipiac transfer Grant Randall put together an impressive sophomore season, averaging 11.4 PPG on 45.7% from the field.



The schools listed below have reached out, he tells me:



BYU

Cincinnati

Clemson

Dayton

Duquesne

George Mason

George Washington

NC State

Texas A&M

Toledo

VCU… pic.twitter.com/uw0jCSW8En — Dylan Thayer (@DylanThayer0) April 9, 2026

Currently a sophomore with two years of eligibility remaining, Randall spent his freshman and sophomore years with the Bobcats — and he quickly became an integral part of the lineup.

In his freshman year, Randall only started one game, despite coming off the bench for 31. But he averaged less than 10 minutes per game, averaging only 1.9 points and 1.9 rebounds per game in limited minutes.

But his sophomore season was a demonstration of pure potential. Randall started 31 of 32 games and averaged more than 31.6 minutes in each of those games. His points per game jumped from 1.9 to 11.4. For my numbers people, that is a 500% increase. In just one offseason, he went from a rotation guy to the core of the starting five.

And his rebounding numbers followed suit, too. He more than tripled his 1.9 rebounds per game in his freshman season to 6.6 per game in his sophomore year. As a prospect, Randall is growing, and the only limit is the stars.

At 6-foot-9, 195 pounds, Randall has an unusually smooth jump shot, which pairs nicely with his dominant game in the paint.

Randall was 45.7% from the field in the 2025-26 season, and even posted 32.3% from three.

But Randall’s potential role for the Tigers is surprisingly predefined.

Enter Jake Wahlin, who entered the portal just days after Clemson’s season ended in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Wahlin started 29 games in 2025-26 and averaged 5.3 points and 3.9 rebounds, and Randall is an almost uncanny comparison.

Wahlin comes in at 6-foot-10, just one inch taller than Randall. But both forwards have that one-two punch that has become increasingly popular in an era headlined by the likes of anomalies like Victor Wembanya and Chet Holmgren.

While Randall doesn’t crack the 7-foot mark, his combination of paint presence and respectable shooting makes him a tough task for any opponent.

And his two years of eligibility are huge, especially for a program like Clemson. If successfully recruited, Randall could add the kind of stability the program has lost recently.

Randall’s signature has the potential to transform programs. But now, Clemson just has to make sure it is at the front of the line.