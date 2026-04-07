Reaches and Safe Picks For Clemson Basketball's Transfer Portal Shortlist

At last, the transfer portal has finally opened, and Clemson men’s basketball has one mission during this period: to have a strong transfer class to build momentum for the 2026-27 season.

Head coach Brad Brownell has already been at work with replacing his coaching staff, losing several key pieces who have most likely been replaced ahead of its opening. Now, he must fill five roster spots before the window shuts.

In honor of portal combat, here are some names to keep an eye on as Clemson heads into the chaos this week. At each position group, there will be a reach player and a safe pick that the Tigers could go for.

Guard

The Reach: Alex Wilkins, Furman

Furman guard Alex Wilkins had 21 points in the Paladins' first-round matchup against UConn in the NCAA Tournament. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

There’s a great chance that Wilkins ends up on a national championship contenting team, but if any other team can swipe the standout freshman, it would be the school right around the corner from the Paladins in Clemson.

He averaged 17.8 points and 4.7 assists per contest, being a true point guard while shooting at a 46% clip. Wilkins was also a Second Team All-SoCon player this season. Adding him to a guard room that already features Ace Buckner, Zac Foster and incoming freshman Harris Reynolds would make the Tigers one of the most electric backcourts in the ACC.

We typically don’t see Brownell go for standout younger guards, but more for experienced leaders at the position through the portal. It wouldn’t hurt to reach out, and if this ends up being the place, Clemson won’t have any trouble scoring through its guards next season.

The Safe Pick: Jaeden Mustaf, Georgia Tech

Jaeden Mustaf (3) was a strong guard down the stretch for Georgia Tech in 2026. | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Mustaf bloomed at the end of his sophomore season for the Yellow Jackets, scoring double-digit points in eight of his last nine games last season. That included a 28-point, three-steal game against the Tigers in their home finale last month.

He averages 10.4 points and 4.3 rebounds, being a key player on both ends of the floor. He also shot the three at a 38.9% clip last season, being able to play as a bigger combo guard with a 6-foot-6 frame.

We’ve seen Brownell go for experienced ACC guards like Brevin Galloway, Joe Girard III and Jaeden Zackery in years past. Does he go back to that recipe during this period? Only time will tell.

Other names to watch: Naithan George (Syracuse), Liam Campbell (Saint Mary’s)

Forwards/Wings

The Reach: Eian Elmer, Miami (Ohio)

Miami (OH) forward Eian Elmer finished with 24 points in the First Four win over SMU, being a key transfer player this cycle. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the best stories of college basketball featured a wing who was incredibly efficient in Elmer, averaging 12.7 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting an impressive 42.9% from three in 2025-26.

247Sports has Elmer listed as a four-star transfer recruit, meaning he could have a large price tag for other schools to pick him up during this portal window. He’s efficient enough to be a strong Power Four wing, proving it with a 24-point performance against SMU in the First Four. Elmer hit six threes in that win.

Going from Travis Steele to Brownell has its similarities, but other top schools should be hunting for the 6-foot-6 forward as well, making it a tough ask.

The Safe Pick: Emmett Adair, Loyola

This could be considered a safer pick simply because Adair and Clemson are in contact. However, there is a recipe for success that he could bring if he chooses the Tigers.

Contact #1:



Emmett Adair - Loyola Maryland



6’9/230 - 3 years of eligibility - F



14.6 PPG/5.4 RPG/1.0 APG

46.6% FG/31.5% 3PT/81.1% FT https://t.co/OJ6fgg4S9D pic.twitter.com/QrFMlvvWBQ — Cliff Spammonds (@CliffSpammonds) April 6, 2026

First, a 6-foot-9 length is always handy, especially for a wing. The freshman isn’t fully polished just yet. He shot 46.6% from the field and 31.5% from three. He’s not a sharpshooter that Clemson might need next season, but he brings an impressive frame while being a foreign player.

New assistant Chris Harriman is knowledgeable about these players from abroad, and Brownell knows how to develop raw players like Adair. It could be a strong match that is eventually confirmed soon.

Other names to watch: Asa Thomas (Furman), Mookie Cook (San Francisco)

Centers

The Reach: Riley Allenspach (George Mason)

Center Riley Allenspach (35) began his collegiate career at Samford before transferring to George Mason. | Gabriel Mayberry-Imagn Images

The thing to know about the center market this period is that it is expensive, more than usual. As a result, Clemson might have to go with more of a budget pick at this position. Regardless, Allenspach is a good fit for its spot.

He averaged 13.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and shot 56.6% from the field last season for the Patriots, being a four-star transfer prospect and currently the No. 7 center on the market, according to 247Sports.

However, Clemson has a leg up due to a family tie. Riley’s uncle, Adam, played for the Tigers from 1997 to 2001. If any of that influence comes to fruition, it could give Brownell the edge and add a family connection to the program once again.

The Safe Pick: Chol Machot (Charleston)

Charleston 7 Foot Sophomore Chol Machot has been one of the most intriguing players in mid major basketball this season



Through his first three games he’s averaging 13/7/1 along with 2 BPG in only 21 MPG, he’s also shooting 60% from the field.



Machot moves extremely well for… pic.twitter.com/JfK5kSlgQA — KJ (@KJScouting) November 10, 2025

Machot is a candidate simply due to his relations to Harriman back at Charleston. That’s who recruited the 7-foot Australian a season ago to come to the Cougars.

He finished this season with 8.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per game, also recording 2.5 blocks per contest. Those numbers helped him earn CAA Defensive Player of the Year honors last season. His shot-blocking puts him as a great alternative to key returner Carter Welling, who suffered a torn ACL and will be out at least until December of this year.

If Machot decides to follow his assistant to Clemson, it’s a great addition for Brownell, adding a key shot blocker while his starter recovers for the first half of the season.