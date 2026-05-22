Clemson Cracks Final Four for Three-Star Texas Cornerback

The Clemson Tigers have a pressing need at cornerback in the 2027 class, and with Christian Chancellor Jr. standing as their lone commit at the position so far, that need may be coming to a head sooner rather than later.

On Thursday morning, cornerback Bryant Robinson trimmed his list down to four schools, including Clemson, Texas Tech, Arizona State and Arizona, as first reported by Rivals' Sam Spiegelman.

Robinson is rated a three-star prospect across all major sites and ranks as the No. 552 overall player, the No. 56 player at his position and the No. 72 prospect in the state of Texas, according to the 247Sports Composite.

NEW: Touted Frisco (Texas) Lone Star cornerback Bryant Robinson is down to four programs, he tells @Rivals



Favorites are emerging for Robinson amid his official visits this spring



More: https://t.co/x61aEvCYsE @_BryantRobinson pic.twitter.com/v2pXarGHi4 — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) May 21, 2026

The Frisco, Texas, native first burst on the scene as a sophomore in 2024, recording 21 tackles and 10 pass deflections across nine games en route to earning Texas District 5-5A D-I Defensive Newcomer of the Year. The breakout campaign led to a ton of offers coming his way, including from Power Four programs like Texas Tech, Nebraska, LSU and Oklahoma, among others.

And just before Robinson's junior season started, Clemson was able to get him on campus for the program's 2025 season-opener against LSU, where they later extended him an offer before he left.

Since then, the three-star prospect has become one of the Tigers' priority targets at the position, with the staff bringing him back for the Elite Retreat in March. Following the visit, Clemson was deemed a front-runner, with Robinson describing the program as "just different." A few weeks later, he received expert predictions from Clemson247's Austin Hannon and Cory Fravel that he would land with the school.

The 6-foot-3 defensive back already began his official visit schedule at the beginning of this month, making a trip to Tempe, Arizona, to check out the Sun Devils. He says the program is a top contender, giving credit to their staff. He will then officially visit Clemson for its big recruiting weekend on May 29-31, followed by Arizona on June 5-7, and then round out his schedule with Texas Tech on June 12-14.

As it stands, Clemson still appears to be the team to beat, but the Red Raiders have a chance to give the Tigers a run for their money. Robinson thinks highly of them; they've been recruiting him for nearly 2 years now and have built excellent relationships. Not to mention, they get the closing pitch regarding his official visits.

It's also worth mentioning that Robinson is an extremely skilled basketball player who's rated a three-star prospect and ranks as the No. 142 overall player, the No. 39 shooting guard, and the No. 11 prospect in the state of Texas, according to the Rivals Industry.

If the dual-sport athlete is to take his talents to the Big 12 rather than the ACC, the need at the position will get increasingly higher, as there are only a handful of targets on the board left.

Among those targets, four-star Jayden Aparicio-Bailey has the Tigers in his final five and will join Robinson on his official visit with the program. Four-star Bryce Williams is out of the picture after swapping his Clemson official for Oklahoma, and there has been no development between the Tigers and Larry Moon III. The staff also recently offered three-star in-state product Aidyn Wiggins, who has made multiple unofficial visits to Death Valley since June 2025, though he has yet to schedule an official visit. On a brighter note, former Alabama commit Nash Johnson III has the Tigers in his top six and recently scrapped his official visit to Tennessee in favor of Clemson.