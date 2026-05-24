4-Star Edge Rusher Confirms Visit For Clemson Tigers Massive Recruiting Weekend

As recruits flip their visits, some are still adding more, and a player that the Clemson Tigers have on their radar confirmed an official visit at the end of the month.

Four-star edge rusher Justin Weeks announced on his social media that he will be on an official visit at Clemson next weekend. Of course, this coincides with the massive recruiting weekend that a plethora of high school players are going to next weekend, May 29-31.

Playing for Douglas County High School in Georgia, Weeks is the No. 29 player at the position in the class of 2027, according to Rivals’ Industry Ranking. He’s a top 35 player from the Peach State as well, and it would be a critical get for the Tigers.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound standout actually took an unofficial visit to the Tigers back in March. On3 recorded that he visited the program on March 25, three days before Clemson’s annual spring game at Memorial Stadium.

Since then, Weeks has had visits with Florida, Georgia Tech and Tennessee. All were in the month of April. The South Carolina Gamecocks were also a school that had been pushing for the edge rusher, hosting him on four unofficial visits that date back to November 2023.

It’s important to note that Clemson hasn’t offered him either just yet, although that could be changing after the month of May is over. The Tigers will be his first official visit of his recruiting process, and head coach Dabo Swinney will hope for it to be a successful one.

The only other school that booked an official visit with Weeks was Kentucky, hosting him in the middle of June.

Weeks joins 31 other players on the official visit, setting up a pivotal recruiting weekend where Swinney will hope to get more commitments heading into the summer. That includes all 10 of Clemson’s current commits to be on campus next weekend, looking to bring more influence to the other uncommitted recruits in bringing more to the 2027 class.

The Tigers picked up safety Jarrell Chandler, running back Gary Walker and wide receiver Jamarin Simmons over the course of this week, being the best week of recruiting for this class as of right now.

On3 has Clemson with the No. 15 recruiting class in the country with its 10 pieces, and that’s second in the ACC. However, its class does not have an edge rusher just yet, and position coach Chris Rumph will look to change that with Weeks being one of five at the position who are expected to be on campus for this event.

Clemson Tigers on SI will remain updated with Weeks’s recruitment, as well as the outcomes of the program’s important weekend that is just five days away.