Clemson Basketball Mindful of Incoming Weather, Game Remains Scheduled

For the second game in a row, Clemson men’s basketball will be looking out for a potential winter storm.

According to AccuWeather, there is a winter storm warning in the area from Friday night to Sunday morning. Snow is expected in the area, being reports of 1-3 inches coming on the way for Saturday.

Because of this, Clemson University has already issued that all events on campus have been cancelled on Saturday and Sunday. However, that does not include athletics, meaning that Clemson basketball’s game against Pitt at noon is currently still on.

In a release by Clemson Athletics, both basketball games are still remaining on schedule, women’s basketball hosts Florida State at 4 p.m. on Sunday as well. Details were added about exercising caution when traveling to the game, if both are still on when the time comes. Staffing impacts could also play a role into the speed of everything, with Athletics telling everyone to “allow plenty of time”.

Of course, the ice storm that passed the country last weekend almost affected the Tigers in their game against Georgia Tech, but everything remained on schedule. Especially with the game being at noon, the early timeslot could get the contest out of the way before things worsen.

AccuWeather predicts a 89% chance for precipitation to be apparent in Clemson on Saturday. A high of 31 degrees means that a wintry mix could be possible before the game tips off.

Clemson men’s tennis had its match moved to next Friday due to the weather, while track and field, who are hosting the Bob Pollack Invitiational this weekend, will occur on Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers are playing their second game of the season against the Panthers on Saturday, being the first opponent this season that Clemson will see twice in ACC play. The team is looking to pick up its 18th win of the season at home before heading to the west to play Stanford and Cal.

Head coach Brad Brownell has had plenty of success against Pitt over his career with the Tigers. Clemson has won the last 14 games against the Panthers, looking for another important win to add to its belt on Saturday.

For those who are no longer commuting to the game due to weather, the game will be broadcasted on the ACC Network from Littlejohn Coliseum.

Clemson Tigers on SI will remain updated with the situation over the next 12 hours. Live coverage of the game, if it occurs, will also be present.