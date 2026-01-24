Clemson Basketball Continues Historic Road Success in Georgia Tech Win

The No. 18 Clemson Tigers picked up their 17th win of the season against Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon, and joined some elite status in doing so.

With the win, Clemson men’s basketball has now won 12 straight ACC road games, dating all the way back to last season. That’s the fourth-longest streak in ACC history.

That streak is the second-longest winning streak currently in the country. The only team better is No. 6 Houston.

The team’s resilience playing away from home as the Tigers in a great spot heading into the end of January. Clemson is currently a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament, according to ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi. Head coach Brad Brownell’s team only has two losses this season, coming at Georgetown and Alabama in non-conference play.

Brownell said that it’s the team chemistry that has been able to bring the team together on these road trips.

“I think our guys really like each other,” he said after the win over Notre Dame. “I think they’re enjoying the time together.”

Coming up, Clemson will have a tough stretch of away games if it is looking to keep the streak going. At the beginning of February, the Tigers will travel to the West Coast to face both Stanford and California. Both programs are 14-5 this season.

Following that, the team will have three more away games before the ACC Tournament. That includes a trip to Cameron Indoor Stadium on Valentine’s Day to face the currently-ranked No. 5 Duke Blue Devils. Clemson will also play No. 22 North Carolina on March 3 in Chapel Hill.

Brownell doesn’t have to worry about the team not showing up in big moments, like these upcoming matchups. Due to having a deep team, as well as a “confident” team, anybody can lead the team to a strong away win, which was the case in the win over the Yellow Jackets.

“I think our guys are playing with good confidence and then we have some depth and so, you know, when it’s not one or two guys’ night, it’s a good chance that somebody else has got a chance to play well,” he said.

Bench pieces Ace Buckner and Nick Davidson both finished in double-digits, emphasizing Brownell’s point. Davidson finished with 13 points and six rebounds, and Buckner had 12 points and four assists.

The Tigers will be back in action at home next weekend, facing Pitt for the second time this season at Littlejohn Coliseum.