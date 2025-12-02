What Clemson Basketball’s NET Ranking Is and What It Means
Eight games into the 2025-26 season, the Clemson Tigers (7-1) have made waves as an NCAA Tournament contender.
In Monday’s first NET rankings release of the season, Clemson came in at No. 34 in the nation. Let’s take a deeper look at what that number means and how the Tigers’ resumé shakes out.
Clemson Tigers (7-1) Resume
Record By Quadrant
Quadrant 1: 1-0
- Defeated #36 Georgia 97-94 in overtime
Quadrant 2: 0-1
- Lost at #122 Georgetown 79-74
Quadrant 3: 1-0
- Defeated #103 West Virginia 70-67
Quadrant 4: 5-0
- Defeated New Hampshire, Gardner-Webb, Morehead State, North Alabama, Alabama A&M
Remaining Opponents by Quadrant*
Quadrant 1: 7 games (2 non-con, 5 ACC)
- Highlights: at #2 Duke, at #26 North Carolina, vs #9 Louisville
Quadrant 2: 6 games (0 non-con, 6 ACC)
- Highlights: vs #38 Miami, vs #39 SMU, vs #40 NC State
Quadrant 3: 8 games (3 non-con, 5 ACC)
- Highlights: vs #82 Florida State, vs #99 South Carolina
Quadrant 4: 2 games (0 non-con, 2 ACC)
- Highlights: vs #166 Boston College, vs #201 Georgia Tech
*All rankings from NET (NCAA Evaluation Tool)
When examining where the Tigers’ wins and losses fall, it’s hard not to start with the “Quad-1” win over Georgia. Clemson’s comeback victory over the Bulldogs in the Charleston Classic Championship is the squad’s best of the season, and should remain a major feather in the cap. Neutral site games in the top quadrant include spots 1-50, and Georgia currently sits at No. 36.
As for the only black mark on Clemson’s resumé, the Georgetown loss took a hit this past week. The Hoyas dropped a pair of games at the ESPN Events Invitational in Kissimmee, Florida, to Dayton and Miami. With their first two losses of the season, Georgetown’s KenPom ranking dropped to No. 87. Despite Clemson being classified as a “Quad-3” loss, the Hoyas are projected by many to finish near the top of the Big East and regain form. That November game could easily move into “Quad-2” territory.
The Tigers will have two great opportunities to add to their resume when they take on Alabama and BYU on Dec. 3 and Dec. 9. Both teams profile as “Quad-1” games, with the Crimson Tide at No. 14 and the Cougars at No. 13. Wednesday night’s game in Tuscaloosa will tip off at 7:15 p.m. ET and be televised on ESPN U as a part of the ACC-SEC Challenge. Last season, the SEC dominated the Challenge 14-2.