Clemson Basketball Sees First Player Enter Transfer Portal

The Clemson Tigers are no longer dancing in the NCAA Tournament, and as a result, they’re seeing players from this past season’s roster hit the transfer portal.

Head coach Brad Brownell’s first player to do so is forward Jake Wahlin, who announced it on his social media on Friday morning. He will have one more year of eligibility remaining, wherever he goes next.

“I want to express my appreciation and gratitude to Clemson University and the incredible fans for welcoming me with so much love,” he began the statement with. “After a year in Tiger Town, I’ve built many deep and meaningful relationships I’ll forever be thankful for.”

Coming from Utah this past offseason, Wahlin is going one-and-done with his time with the Tigers, starting in 29 games this season but also being a key contributor when he was coming off the bench in the 2025-26 season. He finished with 5.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and shot 40.3% from the field in his only season at Clemson.

Wahlin finished with five performances of double-digits or more, being a bigger wing, a 6-foot-10 frame, that could bring size to the group in a smaller ball situation. He also shot 34% from three, at times hitting critical shots for the Tigers last season.

Down the stretch, however, the Provo, Utah, lost his footing, scoring no more than three points in every postseason contest that Clemson played in. Wahlin scored three against Wake Forest and North Carolina each; however, he wasn’t on the scoresheet in the losses to Duke and Iowa.

Going forward, Clemson will now have five roster spots to fill with transfers, and the search for bigger bodies will now be at the forefront. With Carter Welling out for potentially a good chunk of the 2026-27 season, Brownell will now need to rebuild a full frontcourt without Wahlin there next season.

The Tigers’ frontcourt next season only features the likes of freshmen Chase Thompson and Trent Steinour, redshirt freshman Dallas Thomas, an injured Welling and incoming freshman Will Stevens. A redshirt this year, Blake Davidson, is also on the team as of Friday and will play next season.

It will be an important offseason to fill the likes of Dillon Hunter and RJ Godfrey’s positions next season, and now Brownell will have another role to fill through the portal over the upcoming weeks.

Wahlin spent his first two seasons at Utah before coming to the ACC school. He will look for more opportunities to be a strong defensive, 3-and-D wing elsewhere, looking for more minutes at another school.