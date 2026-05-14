Ranking Every Clemson Tigers Position Group By Overall Talent and Depth

The Clemson Tigers saw a large chunk of their program change during the 2026 offseason, whether it was players leaving for the NFL Draft or hitting the transfer portal.

Head coach Dabo Swinney has a lot of new personnel, whether through recruiting or throughout this past portal cycle. He will have plenty of eyes on him after the overhaul, which also included new offensive coordinator Chad Morris.

As we head into the summer, let’s take a look at the 12 position groups and rank them by depth and talent within the room. The offensive line will be split up by interior and tackles, the defensive line will be split between edge rushers and linemen and specialists will be put into one group.

Bold denotes expected starter to begin 2026.

1. Wide Receiver

Clemson wide receiver T.J. Moore is set for another breakout year in 2026 as a junior. | Ken Ruinard-GREENVILLE NEWS-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

T.J. Moore

Bryant Wesco Jr.

Tyler Brown

Gordon Sellars III

Tristan Smith*

Cole Turner

Naeem Burroughs

Juju Preston

Connor Salmin

Year in and year out, position coach Tyler Grisham punches above his level for wide receiver talent. In 2026, he will have an embarrassment of riches once again.

Moore and Wesco are a duo that could play at an All-American level this season if both remain healthy. The two have been out for the spring due to injury conflicts that stemmed from last season. As a result, it’s caused the mid-year enrollees, Sellars, Burroughs and Salmin, to see more first-team snaps throughout the spring.

Names like Brown have something to prove, leading the team in receiving yards in 2023 as a true freshman. If those flashes come back from the Greenville native, it immediately raises the floor of this room. However, there’s a lot to like with the receiving corps heading into this season.

2. Safety

Clemson safety Ronan Hanafin (5) moved to the position after switching from wide receiver two years ago. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Jerome Carter III

Corey Myrick

Ronan Hanafin

Polo Anderson

Noah Dixon

Kylen Webb

Kylon Griffin

In what was one of the worst position groups in 2025, defensive coordinator Tom Allen hit the transfer portal and got what he needed: two starting-caliber safeties.

Myrick and Carter could both play at the All-ACC level if they continue to play like they’ve been talking about this spring. If either of them is struggling, they will have Anderson, a true freshman, getting reps at the position, and he’s been raved about over his first months as a Tiger.

Names like Griffin and Hanafin have shown how great they can be at the position, but busted coverages from last season tarnish the value at the position. Hanafin could still grow, converting from wide receiver to safety halfway through his college career. Dixon and Webb could be rising contributors in 2026 as well.

It’s a massive jump, but three new faces in the room have Clemson’s safety room looking like one of the most complete on the team.

3. Edge Rusher

Clemson edge rusher Will Heldt returns as one of the team's biggest sack threats in 2026. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Will Heldt

Jahiem Lawson

London Merritt

C.J. Wesley

Darien Mayo

Ari Watford

Armon Mason

Heldt was the biggest defensive piece to return for his senior season, leading the team in sacks and tackles for loss last season. Opposite him will most likely be Lawson to start the year, being his first true season to shine without somebody ahead of him.

Allen did bring in two transfers, Wesley and Merritt, to add more competition, though. Merritt was a Freshman All-American last season and brings tremendous upside to the group. The two should both rotationally be on the field to start the season, but if either of them has a big game early, a starting role wouldn’t be out of the question.

Underclassmen like Mayo and Watford have shone this summer, making enormous strides to bring more competition to the group. The starters are polished, and the depth pieces are young and hungry. It makes many reasons why the edge rushers are a top-three position group for Clemson.

4. Interior Offensive Line

Clemson offensive lineman Harris Sewell (55) transitioned over to center this offseason, expected to be the starter. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Elyjah Thurmon

Harris Sewell

Collin Sadler

Dietrich Pennington

Gavin Blachard

Ronan O’Connell

Grant Wise

Chance Barclay

Carter Scruggs

Leo Delaney

“Cross-training” is a word that Swinney loves to use, and mostly all of these players on this last are trained to play any position on the line. However, the interior shines with the promising depth that it is.

Sewell, Sadler and Thurmon are all seasoned veterans at this point, with Sewell being the team’s center next season. Names like Blanchard and O’Connell both bring something to prove as rotational pieces.

As for the freshmen, the bottom four on the list are all in the top 40 at the position from the class of 2026, according to On3. Don’t be surprised if any of them break through the rotation this season, which has a great possibility of happening.

5. Running Back

Clemson running back Gideon Davidson (9) will look to build on his freshman season in 2026. | Alex Martin-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Gideon Davidson

Chris Johnson Jr.

Jay Haynes

David Eziomume

Jarvis Green

Honestly, every running back on that list has the opportunity to get starting reps, all having a moment to remember throughout their time as a Tiger. The only exception, of course, if Johnson, a SMU transfer, but he ran in for a rushing touchdown when the Mustangs played at Memorial Stadium last October.

Morris wants a two-back rushing offense, meaning that Davidson won’t be the bell-cow tailback like Adam Randall was last season. Johnson brings speed, while guys like Haynes and Green could make plays out of the backfield in different ways. Eziomume is a powerful runner who could be a late-down back as well, if needed.

Expect at least two of these running backs to break out in 2026. If it were my guess, it would be Davidson and Haynes.

6. Tight End

Clemson tight end Christian Bentancur (87) is primed to break out in his third season as a Tiger. | Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images

Christian Bentancur

Olsen Patt-Henry

Logan Brooking

Charlie Johnson

Tayveon Wilson

Athletically, this room is one of the best that Swinney has had at the position. Bentancur is a breakout candidate who could be an All-ACC tight end by the end of the season. On the other hand, Patt-Henry is one of the team’s best blockers who has strong hands to catch passes.

Brooking could see some snaps as well, showing promise with a receiving touchdown against Furman back in November. Overall, the room is filled with talent, and we will see some breakouts in 2026.

7. Cornerback

Clemson cornerback Corian Gipson (12) has the chance to be a full-time starter in his third season in the program. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Elliot Washington II

Ashton Hampton

Corian Gipson

Donovan Starr

Branden Strozier

Myles Oliver

Marcell Gipson Jr.

Losing Avieon Terrell is a big piece to fill, but based on talks throughout camp, Washington is expected to be that shutdown corner going into 2026. If Hampton takes another step in his junior year, he could be a candidate to be a first-team All-ACC cornerback this season as well.

The duo of Gipson and Strozier has one overarching question: can they take the next step in their respective games? If so, one of them could lock up that nickel “TIGER” position. Starr, an Auburn transfer, could also be in the cards to do that as well with his blazing speed.

We just don’t know if any of these players can live up to the hype of the first-round NFL Draft prospect Terrell was, and if secondary issues remain a constant in 2026, this group would be the culprit early on.

8. Specialists

Clemson kicker Nolan Hauser will look to bounce back with a strong junior year in 2026. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co Inc SC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kicker - Nolan Hauser

Kickoff Specialist - Robert Gunn III

Punter - Jack Smith

Kick Returner - Chris Johnson Jr.

Punt Returner - Bryant Wesco Jr.

Most of the specialists remain constant, but consistency will be the key for some of them next season. Hauser has had a spring to forget, and if he continues to underperform, Gunn could be the team’s placekicker by the middle of the season. We remember what happened in 2023 when that last happened, though.

Smith had an excellent first season at punter, and I expect his final season to be the same this fall. As for specialists, Johnson and Wesco bring great speed and hands that could make the group a force on special teams. Consistency will remain the key with this group, and I think it’s a little more shaky than I wished to be.

9. Interior Defensive Linemen

Clemson defensive tackle Vic Burley was one of the best defensive players in the Tigers' spring game. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co Inc SC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Markus Strong

Vic Burley

Amare Adams

Champ Thompson

Andy Burburija

Kourtney Kelly

Devarrick Woods

Patrick Swygert

Losing Peter Woods and DeMonte Capehart was huge. Losing Stephiylan Green to LSU was even tougher. However, Allen has a physical group on the interior that has the opportunity to prove how good the room can be.

Strong brings College Football Playoff-level experience, while names like Burley and Adams are looking for something to prove as former five-stars. Adding JUCO stars like Burburija and Woods is helpful, but they are unproven.

The quality in the room is strong; they just haven’t proven it just yet. I’m excited to see who breaks out within this group come this fall, but it’s difficult to determine who it is, though.

10. Quarterback

After three seasons behind Cade Klubnik, Christopher Vizzina will look to take advantage of the opportunity at quarterback. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Christopher Vizzina

Tait Reynolds

Trent Pearman

Chris Denson

Brock Bradley

Because previous quarterback Cade Klubnik nearly ever missed a game, there’s a lack of experience in the room, with most seeing either a few series here and there or none at all.

Vizzina is the only player who has recorded a start, SMU, and he performed quite well. The unprovenness as a permanent starting quarterback is the reason for the group being this low. However, he will have the tools to succeed if he puts it all together.

Reynolds has potential, but again, he’s unproven at the Power Four level. Denson, Bradley and Pearman would be reserve players, but lack of experience is the kicker here. There will be growing pains with this group, but it will be a lot better by the time the season ends.

11. Linebacker

Clemson linebacker Sammy Brown is an All-American caliber player for the Tigers in 2026. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co Inc SC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sammy Brown

Kobe McCloud

Jeremiah Alexander

C.J. Kubah-Taylor

Fletcher Cothran

Brayden Reilly

Losing Luke Ferrelli to Ole Miss was the main thing that kept this position group from being higher on this list, especially with a player of Brown's quality in the room. Similar to the others at this rank, it’s unproven.

McCloud is the expected starter alongside him, and Allen has spoken highly of the linebacker. However, competition behind him is slim, whether you would want to go with Alexander, Cothran, a former walk-on, or a true freshman in Reilly. Especially if one of the starters go down, I’m curious to see who Allen would go with.

There’s something to prove with this group, and they know it, too, from hearing them in press conferences. Go show it and prove me wrong.

12. Offensive Tackles

Clemson tackle Brayden Jacobs leads an offensive tackle room that will look to develop over this upcoming season. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brayden Jacobs

Easton Ware

Mason Wade

Ian Reed

Tucker Kattus

Braden Wilmes

Clemson lost both ends of the line this past season with Tristan Leigh and Blake Miller. The duo played over 500 snaps each last season, and that experience will be severely missed.

Behind them, not a lot of experience, being a developmental year for many of these players above. Jacobs is probably the team’s best tackle only as a true sophomore. He did get hurt last season, but he played over 150 snaps at both left tackle and guard in his first season.

On the right, it will be a competition between Ware and Wade. Both don’t have many snaps under their belts, but learning behind Miller for several seasons will surely help on the right side. However, with this group as a whole, expect plenty of growing pains for many of these pieces.