

The Clemson Tigers responded to Friday night’s 85-78 defeat to Georgetown, a game that raised major questions about the team.

Chief among those concerns was the defense and rebounding capabilities. One game later, the Tigers responded in a major way.

Clemson held The Citadel to their second-lowest scoring total of the season (51), rolling to an 87-51 win at Littlejohn Coliseum.

“We’ve been after our guys the last two days pretty hard about our defense,” head coach Brad Brownell said after the win. “I was very pleased with our defensive intensity and effort. [We had] better attention to detail, which is important.”

It wasn’t always easy, though. The Bulldogs stymied Clemson’s offense early on and held a lead as late as the 5:13 mark of the first half. Offensively, The Citadel’s gameplan was to slow the game down, minimize turnovers, and attack the Tigers’ weakness: rim protection.

Senior center Carter Welling’s continued absence from an ACL tear was felt, as the Bulldogs drove into the lane and created space easily. That was an issue that Georgetown star guard Jaland Lowe exploited to the tune of 21 points and a game-sealing three on Friday.

When on offense, Clemson didn’t help its own defense. The Citadel played tight man-to-man defense and shut off driving lanes before the Tigers could reach them. That aggressiveness led to turnovers, which got the Bulldogs into transition and playing with confidence.

When Clemson’s defense did force missed shots early in the first half, they didn’t close out the possession at a high rate. Of The Citadel’s first 11 misses from the field, they grabbed 4 of them as offensive rebounds. That, when paired with the methodical offensive strategy, limited Clemson’s possessions.

Despite the aforementioned struggles, the Tigers put their foot on the gas late in the first half and didn’t look back. They pressed up their defense on the perimeter, making those drives to the basket much more difficult for Citadel players to execute. Then they forced turnovers, got into transition themselves, and set up their defense to get another stop.

After falling behind 23-22 with 5:13 remaining in the first half, Clemson outscored The Citadel 65-28 the rest of the way, allowing for bench players to earn experience in the final minutes.

Yes, it was against a mid-major program that lacks talent comparatively. But Clemson needed a palate-cleansing victory before heading to the Maui Invitational next week.

Brownell’s team will take on Ole Miss next Monday, November 23, in the Lahaina Civic Center. Tip-off is slated for 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.