Clemson Basketball’s Glaring Issue May Be Here to Stay, Here's Why

Since the 2026 offseason, Clemson men’s basketball has had to constantly adjust. Head coach Brad Brownell is still adjusting just three games into the season.

Injuries and eligibility fights have not gone the Tigers' way so far this season. Center Carter Welling has been out since the beginning of March due to a torn ACL, star guard Zac Foster tore his ACL in the same knee he did back in December and another important guard, Dillon Hunter, continues to not have eligibility as of Tuesday.

In Clemson’s win over North Dakota, where it was down by two at halftime, Brownell saw four of his players play 30 minutes and only ran an eight-man rotation. There’s potential that this type of rotation could be here to stay going forward, with so many pieces out.

“Our lack of depth is hurting us because it’s hard for us to be disruptive,” he said on Monday. “We got guys we don’t want fouling. We can’t get as extended. It makes it harder.”

Another point to note is that inside that rotation, there are four transfers and one freshman. Two of those players, Chase Thompson and Dallas Thomas, are playing in elevated roles and continuing to learn. That leaves redshirt guard Ace Buckner, who played 36 minutes in the win, as the main focal point of the team with Hunter out indefinitely and Welling sidelined until at least the new year.

Add in four new assistant coaches, and the changes have had Clemson off-balance at times.

“When you have new guys, it’s harder for you to get them to understand exactly what we’re all trying to do, because some of it’s different than what they’re used to and it all kind of contributes a little bit,” Brownell said.

The Tigers have allowed 32 threes in only three games as well, and that must be fixed before Friday. Playing a Georgetown team next, which made 15 of them from 50% out in its last win, there will be an emphasis on the perimeter in Clemson’s next game.

The Hoyas’ physicality creates a tough blend for Brownell to beat with the team he currently has.

“Our defense has to improve,” he said. “We can’t keep giving up this many threes and giving up these kinds of percentages and expect to beat teams that are big, strong and physical.”

Of course, there are steps to getting back to where they need to be, and time will help that. However, the unknown variable is the amount of time Brownell can get players to either grow up, return from injury or get the necessary eligibility to make it a strong rotation that he wanted to build.

With the way that Clemson has built its non-conference schedule, those answers need to be found quickly.

“Getting Dillon [Hunter] eligible would help. Harris [Reynolds] needs to play a little bit better, but that’s part of what we’re going to deal with,” he said. “It just wasn’t how we planned going into the season, but it is what it is.”

The Tigers are back in action on Friday night at home against Georgetown. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on ESPNU.