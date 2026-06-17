Clemson Offers 2028 Forward, Hosts Three-Star Guard for Visit

While all eyes have been on the football recruiting trail over the past few months, basketball season is gradually approaching, and with it have come new offers and interest from the 2028 class.

Two prospects have recently been involved with the Clemson Tigers, with one landing an offer and the other taking a visit to campus. That said, we’ll be taking a look at who each player is and how their recruitment is shaping up ahead of their junior seasons.

SF Brelyn Moses

On Monday night, small forward Brelyn Moses announced on social media that he had received an offer from Clemson. He joins four-star small forward K’Majay Jenkins as the only other 2028 offer.

Moses is rated a three-star prospect and ranks as the No. 153 overall player, the No. 38 player at his position and the No. 13 recruit in the state of North Carolina, according to the Rivals Industry.

Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson . Agtg pic.twitter.com/eeeEJWLAzq — Brelyn Moses (@MosesBrelyn) June 16, 2026

The 185-pound forward attends Rocky Mount in North Carolina, where he’s excelled over his first two seasons of high school basketball.

As a true freshman, he put up averages of 18 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game across 21 contests. The debut culminated in earning multiple Division I offers from schools such as West Virginia, Cincinnati, Wichita State, Maryland, Villanova and High Point.

He continued his dominance throughout his sophomore campaign and became one of the best rebounding small forwards in The Tar Heel State. Across 22 contests, Moses averaged 18.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game while leading the Gryphons to the second round of the NCHSAA 5A playoffs.

The 6-foot-5 prospect then added offers from Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Appalachian State and East Carolina. His only reported unofficial visit was to Virginia Tech.

With the season now over for Moses, he’ll continue to put work in for Team Loaded (Va.) of the Adidas 3SSB circuit, which he’s been playing for throughout the spring and will continue to throughout the summer.

SG Chacho Womack

On Tuesday, shooting guard Chacho Womack posted pictures from an unofficial visit he took with Clemson to his Instagram. Considering the timing of the post, it looked very recent. However, after looking through his account highlights, it appears Womack actually underwent the visit in the spring, as he initially posted behind-the-scenes photos in mid-March.

Womack is rated a three-star prospect and ranks as the No. 76 overall player, the No. 22 player at his position and the No. 7 recruit in the state of North Carolina, according to the Rivals rankings.

While he doesn’t hold an offer yet, it’s still something to note, as head coach Brad Brownell doesn’t tend to host prospects if he’s not interested.

The 6-foot-4 guard attends West Charlotte High School in North Carolina, and differentiates from Moses as he didn’t become an immediate star for the Mighty Lions.

As a freshman, Womack appeared in 22 games while averaging 9.2 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He continued to fly under the radar in the eyes of collegiate coaches, but that changed once his sophomore season hit.

This past season, the three-level scorer increased his production across the board, as he averaged 17.6 points, four rebounds and two assists per game while leading the Mighty Lions to a NCHSAA 8A State Championship victory over Hoggard — the program’s first state title since 2022.

With Womack having a breakout sophomore campaign and continuing to dominate throughout the spring and summer for Team Loaded South of the Adidas 3SSB circuit, it has led to multiple Division I programs offering, including, but not limited to: Florida State, LSU, Mississippi State, East Carolina, High Point, Charlotte and Coastal Carolina.