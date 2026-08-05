As basketball season approaches, several top prospects have been trimming their options, including four-star shooting guard Justin Wise and four-star combo guard Joshua Tyson, both of whom recently included Clemson in their respective top-six lists.

Most recently, four-star Tri-Cities (Ga.) combo guard Tre Keith joined Wise and Tyson in narrowing his list, placing Clemson alongside Boston College, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Mississippi State and Saint Louis in his top six on July 28.

NEWS: Tre Keith, a 6-foot-2 point guard in the 2027 class, is down to six schools, he tells @Rivals.



The rising senior goes in-depth on each of his finalists: https://t.co/hdnajmzbP0 pic.twitter.com/Ap2UDgf8Km — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) July 28, 2026

That said, Clemson Tigers on SI had the opportunity to catch up with Keith last week to discuss his game, the Clemson offer and where his recruitment stands heading into his official visit schedule.

Q. For people who don't know of you or your game, how would you describe yourself as a player?

Keith: "I'm a team player. I can control the team, get to my spots, and I can guard 1-4."

While the blue-chip guard's scoring certainly sticks out the most, three things can be true at once.

Keith has been a team player since he became a starter as a freshman for the Bulldogs, helping lead them to consistent deep playoff runs, including one that culminated in a GHSA 5A State Championship in 2025.

As mentioned, his scoring is likely his biggest asset right now, as he's averaged 20 points per game over his three years at Tri-Cities and was the fourth-leading scorer on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit this past summer, where he averaged 21 points per game.

His defensive presence has also stood out, though, as his long frame and quick reaction time have led him to average 1.5 steals per game across his high school career.

Q. How did it feel to be offered by a school like Clemson heading into your final year, and what do you feel like you proved to earn that offer?

Keith: "It's a blessing. Just thanking god and you know, working on my game — just being a madman in the gym. I'm trying to be a better player on and off the court."

The Tigers and head coach Brad Brownell extended an offer to Keith at the end of June, and they weren't the only ones, either, as he's earned offers from FIU, UAB, Saint Louis and Florida over the past month or so, too.

He was the 10th recruit in the 2027 class to earn an offer from the program and is one of eight guards on Clemson's recruiting board.

Q. What stands out about Clemson and Brad Brownell's program enough to take an official visit?

Keith: "Good coaching staff. They recruit a lot of Atlanta guards, and that's something I like. And not turning my head to anybody. I want to see every situation before making a decision."

It's clear that there's been an Atlanta-to-Clemson pipeline building over the past near-decade. It all started with Chase Hunter's commitment to the program in 2018, which was followed by his younger brother, Dillon, committing three years later.

While both have now moved on from the program, the momentum hasn't stopped, as Brownell picked up Woodward Academy's Zac Foster in the 2025 class, who is the third-highest-ranked recruit in program history. Then, in the 2026 class, the staff landed four-star guard Harris Reynolds.

Of note, Keith also mentioned that he and the staff have been in contact almost every day since he received his offer in late June.

At the end of the day, though, he wants to explore his options before ruling out any specific program.

Moving forward, the top 60 prospect will have a busy next two months, as he's scheduled official visits with each of his finalists: Mississippi State (August 22-23), Virginia Tech (August 25-26), Boston College (September 4-6), Clemson (September 11-13), Saint Louis (September 17-19) and Georgia Tech (September 25-27).

As it stands, Keith says no school necessarily leads in his recruitment right now, but we can tell you that he is thinking about committing in October, after his official visits wrap up.