Four-Star Combo Guard Includes Clemson Tigers Among Top Six Programs

With the AAU season nearing its close and visits fast approaching, college basketball recruitment is beginning to heat up. That said, one priority target included Clemson in his top six over the weekend, and now, another guard has followed suit.

On Monday afternoon, La Lumiere (In.) combo guard Joshua Tyson announced his top six schools via X (Formerly Twitter), including the Tigers alongside Xavier, Michigan State, Cincinnati, Ohio State and Virginia Tech, as first reported by On3's Joe Tipton.

He is one of the three offers at the position, with the pair of others being Top 50 prospect Payton Jones and Top 60 prospect Tre Keith.

Tyson is rated a consensus four-star prospect and ranks as the No. 55 overall player, the No. 9 player at his position and the No. 4 recruit in the state of Indiana, according to the 247Sports Composite.

NEWS: 4⭐️ Joshua Tyson is down to six schools, he tells @Rivals. ⁰⁰The 6-2 point guard and top-60 overall recruit in the 2027 class discusses each of his finalists: https://t.co/wKXPgpnt7G pic.twitter.com/q2wRHdBX3T — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) July 27, 2026

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound guard began his high school career at Lakota West in West Chester, Ohio, where he had a pretty quiet freshman campaign, starting just nine contests while averaging 15.9 minutes per game.

Tyson then took on a bigger role as a sophomore, starting 23 of 26 contests and averaging 15.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game en route to an OHSAA Division I state semifinal appearance.

Following season's end, he was named the District 15 Underclassman of the Year in addition to earning First team All-Southwest District honors and District 15 First team Underclassmen honors. He also finished the season with three Division I offers to his name, including Kent State, West Virginia and Duquesne.

Tyson continued to make waves in his recruitment while competing for Phenom United of the Adidas 3Stripes Select Basketball (3SSB) Circuit. Across 13 contests, he put up averages of 12.8 points, 2.2 assists and 1.2 rebounds per game.

By the end of his eventful summer, he collected 11 more offers from Detroit Mercy, Virginia Tech, Cincinnati, Ohio State, Xavier, Penn State, Toledo, Arizona State, Dayton, Akron and New Mexico.

Ahead of his junior campaign, Tyson began to take his first couple of visits, taking trips to Ohio State in June and August of last year, as well as one to West Virginia in October. He then went on to have the best season of his young career, starting 25 of 26 contests while averaging 16.3 points, 3.8 assists, 3.7 rebounds, and 2 steals per game.

After the conclusion of his third year, the four-star talent participated in the 2026 USA Men's U18 National Team training camp and continued to make strides on the AAU circuit. He also took a third unofficial visit to Ohio State in February, followed by visits to Cincinnati in May and Michigan State in June.

Most recently, he decided to transfer to national powerhouse La Lumiere School in La Porte, Indiana, after spending his first three seasons with Lakota West.

As it stands, the four front-runners appear to be Ohio State, Cincinnati, Virginia Tech and Xavier, as all four have official visits scheduled or have already hosted Tyson for one.

However, what stands out about Clemson is assistant coach Andre Morgan — who left Cincinnati for the Tigers over the offseason — and, considering the Bearcats were among his first four offers, he's been recruiting Tyson for a long time now.

Safe to say, Clemson's new staff hires are already showing their impact early in their careers with the program.