Clemson Women’s Basketball Bolsters Frontcourt With 6-Foot-4 WCC Transfer

The Clemson Tigers and head coach Shawn Poppie have now landed their second forward, and fourth overall transfer portal addition of the offseason.

On Tuesday night, it was announced that Saint Mary's transfer Edie Clarke will be headed to Tiger town next season, as first reported by On3's Talia Goodman. She has two years of eligibility remaining.

NEWS: Saint Mary’s transfer Edie Clarke has committed to Clemson.



The 6-4 sophomore averaged 7.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg and 2.1 spg this season.



TRACKER: https://t.co/wYv1Ze6704 pic.twitter.com/VS6YnGC3f6 — Talia Goodman (@TaliaGoodmanWBB) April 28, 2026

Clarke was one of five players to transfer out of the West Coast Conference (WCC) program following two down years, during which the team compiled a 29-34 record under head coach Jeff Cammon.

This past season, the 6-foot-4 power forward had a career year, averaging 7.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2 assists, 2.1 steals, and just under 1 block per game across 32 contests (29 starts). Clarke's best performance of the year came on the biggest stage, as she dropped 17 points and 11 rebounds — her first career double-double — in a 66-62 loss to San Diego in the first round of the WCC Tournament.

She finished third in the conference in steals per game, and while she was only the fourth-leading scorer for the Gaels, she still led the team in rebounds, steals and blocks on the season.

In her true freshman campaign, she performed well in limited action, averaging 3.3 points and 2.4 rebounds per game across 30 game appearances (10 starts).

The addition of Clarke is much-needed, as she'll bring size and experience to a frontcourt that has just two other upperclassmen forwards: Arkansas transfer Jenna Lawrence and Morgan Miller, who has appeared in just 19 games over the past two years. Additionally, the WCC transfer is the second-tallest player on the team as of now, trailing only freshman center Dyarri Braddick, who stands at 6-foot-6.

What makes this pickup even more intriguing is her international background. Alongside Rusne Augustinaite, Clarke will be the second international player on Poppie's squad, as she was born and raised in Melbourne, Australia.

While attending Geelong Victoria High School, Clarke was a two-time National Junior Championship gold medalist alongside former Saint Mary's teammate Amy Kurkowski. She also won three Victorian Championships and was named the Victorian Championship Grand National MVP.

Entering the 2026-27 season, Clarke will almost certainly be a starter for the Tigers, whether it's at power forward — her true position — or center.

With 13 total players now in the fold heading into next season, Poppie still needs to fill two more scholarship spots to reach the NCAA roster limit of 15.