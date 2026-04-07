Efficient Mid-Major Guard in Contact With Clemson Tigers

With the transfer portal fully open, beginning on Tuesday, Clemson basketball is beginning to get into contact with players, with one standout confirmed on Tuesday afternoon.

According to League Ready, Central Connecticut guard Jay Rodgers has heard from the Tigers, being one of many schools to get the ball rolling in talks to get him from the Blue Devils.

Central Connecticut transfer Jay Rodgers tells @LeagueRDY he’s heard from the following schools since going portaling:



Florida Atlantic

Penn State

Clemson

USC

Butler

Seton Hall

San Jose State

Tulane

Toledo

Miami (OH)

Wyoming

Fresno State

Sacramento State

Elon

Hofstra

Iona… https://t.co/UxEiyp43Qa pic.twitter.com/oCUvsg4cQG — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) April 7, 2026

Rodgers fills a backcourt need for Clemson while being one of the best passers in the portal. He finished with an average of 6.8 assists per game, which is eighth in the country last season in doing so. He also added 11.0 points per game for Central Connecticut a season ago.

According to On3, Rodgers is a three-star transfer recruit in the portal roster. He is a top 50 point guard in the portal as of Tuesday, though that can change with other players not making up their minds just yet about going in as well.

He’s been through a series of lower-body injuries from years past, but was at full strength in 2025-26 for the first time in three seasons. A medical redshirt allows him to have an extra year of eligibility, beginning his career in the 2020-21 season with New Orleans.

For Clemson, this fits the archetype that head coach Brad Brownell needs: a veteran guard who can be efficient during his minutes. The Tigers are bringing back star power in the guard room who can get to the basket like Ace Buckner and Zac Foster next season. Add in freshmen Harris Reynolds and Amare James, and all that is missing is a facilitator who can get everybody open.

Perhaps Rodgers can be that guy next season, if the dominoes fall in Brownell’s direction.

Mostly, it’s other mid-majors that are reaching out to Pinkerington, Ohio, native, but there are a few Power Four schools that are showing interest in the guard. Penn State, USC, Butler and Seton Hall have all shown interest in him as well, but Clemson could be the biggest name, therefore the biggest pull, on him going through this process.

The Tigers’ head coach has done this in the past, getting experienced guards who don’t necessarily have to do it all to the team to win games. Brownell did it last season with Jestin Porter, who came from Middle Tennessee State to play his first season at the Power Four level.

There hasn’t been any confirmation of a visit just yet, but the Tigers are in contact with one of the most efficient guards in the portal. Clemson Tigers on SI will remain updated with Rodgers’s situation as well as all the others as the transfer window continues.