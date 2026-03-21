Five Players Who Won't Be On Clemson Tigers in the 2026-27 Season
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It’s never too early to start speculating for next season, and following Clemson basketball’s departure in the NCAA Tournament, the offseason begins on Saturday.
The Tigers fell to Iowa 67-61 in Tampa, Florida, on Friday night, finishing the 2025-26 campaign with a 24-11 record and a 12-6 finish to ACC play. With a new-look team that added six transfers and four freshmen, head coach Brad Brownell perhaps finished with his best performance as head coach, getting back to the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive season.
However, with every end to the season bringing changes to the roster, here are the players that the Tigers will not have for next season. Whether it’s from being out of eligibility or the transfer portal, Clemson Tigers on SI will continue updating the page on others leaving the program in the 2026 offseason.
RJ Godfrey, Forward
Stats: 12.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 61.1% field goal percentage
Reason: Out of eligibility
Godfrey was Clemson’s boomerang transfer this season, coming back from Georgia after spending his first two seasons with the Tigers. He led the team in points this season, taking a jump in point production after being a reserve piece as an underclassman. Now, Godfrey is out of eligibility, meaning that he will look to pursue a professional career in the sport going into the summer.
Dillon Hunter, Guard
Stats: 7.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals, 41.1% field goal percentage
Reason: Out of eligibility
Hunter was a rare case in the world of college athletics, deciding to stay with the same team for all four seasons of his collegiate career. He was the team’s main facilitator over the 2025-26 campaign, being the leader with Godfrey of this team as it continued to mold together. While he didn’t finish the way that he wanted, the Atlanta native will look to move to a professional career while also saying that he will “be a proud alumni” when the Tigers play in seasons to come.
Nick Davidson, Forward
Stats: 9.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 51.1% field goal percentage, 34.5% three-point percentage
Reason: Out of eligibility
Davidson was Clemson’s top transfer from this past cycle, coming from Nevada after seeing All-Mountain West honors in seasons past. He was the Tigers’ critical piece coming off the bench throughout the season, playing in every game for the Tigers over the 2025-26 season. He had memorable performances throughout conference play, like against Boston College (25 points) and North Carolina (17) in the ACC Tournament, but now, he will look to play professionally.
Jestin Porter, Guard
Stats: 9.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.2 steals, 37.3% field goal percentage
Reason: Out of eligibility
Porter led the team in steals this season, being a critical disruptor in opposing backcourts and finding that rhythm at the beginning of conference play. He was Clemson’s only player to also only score 20 points on multiple occasions this season. A smaller guard that brings tremendous speed, he will look to professional opportunities on the hardwood going forward.
Efrem “Butta” Johnson, Guard
Stats: 6.3 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 38.5% field goal percentage, 35.5% from three
Reason: Out of eligibility
Johnson was Clemson’s on-ball defender on opposing guards, bringing a taller frame while being able to hit key shots from three on the other side of the court. In the month of March, he would score at least eight points in every game and scored 11 in the loss to Iowa, being a microwave from three on Friday. Similar to Davidson and Porter, Johnson is one-and-done in a Clemson uniform, but it’s an experience he will never forget.
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Griffin is a communications major who was the Sports Editor for The Tiger at Clemson University. He led a team of 20+ reporters after working his way up through the ranks as a staff writer, sideline reporter, and assistant sports editor.Follow BarfieldGriffin