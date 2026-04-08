Former Clemson Basketball Player Tanner Smith Scores Head Coaching Job At Division I Program

For head coaches, winning is usually item 1A on the priority list. But as a close second, player development and improvement is surely 1B. For Clemson head coach Brad Brownell, development has been an area of interest for almost two decades, and now, one of his former players, Tanner Smith, has developed nicely into a head coach himself.

On Tuesday, April 7, University of West Florida Associate Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Dave Scott announced Smith’s hire as head coach for the 2026-27 season.

"I couldn't be more excited to welcome Tanner Smith as our new men's basketball coach," Scott said.

But even more exciting news came out of West Florida one week ago when it was announced that the program was moving up to the Division I level. Previously a Division II school competing in the Gulf South Conference, the shift reflects recent success for the program.

Previous head coach Justin Mann led the team to a 25-9 (15-7) record in the 2025-26 season and won the Gulf South Conference championship. The win tally was the second most in school history, and was especially impressive considering the team had won only 16 total games in the last two seasons combined.

Nonetheless, UWF released Mann, although to some it was a decision that felt blindsided.

"The University of West Florida has announced it will begin a national search for a new men's basketball head coach after making the decision to release Coach Justin Mann and move in a new direction," the athletic department wrote in a statement.

Now confirmed, that new direction is Tanner Smith. Formerly an associate head coach with Appalachian State, Smith lead the Mountaineers to 26 conference wins and back-to-back 10-win seasons in Sun Belt play, the program's first such stretch since 2010–11.

"What stood out to me first about the University of West Florida was its people," said Smith. "The competitive, family-oriented atmosphere that resonates throughout campus is something truly special and not found everywhere.”

But before he was a coach, Smith was a player, and a pretty good one, too.

In his four seasons as a Clemson basketball player between 2008 and 2012, Smith was Mr. Reliable. He featured in 127 games across four seasons. Clemson basketball only played 133 games during his tenure, meaning Smith only ever missed six games while also starting in 93 of them.

A 6-foot-5, 210 pound guard, Smith’s best year as a Tiger was his last, when he averaged 11.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game in his senior season.

But Smith’s time at Littlejohn Coliseum was also characterized by a unique change in leadership. Brownell took over for Oliver Purnell following the conclusion of the 2009-2010 season, which was conveniently Smith’s second season.

Smith’s best year as a Tiger was also Brownell’s first year at the helm, when the team earned a first round victory over the UAB Blazers in the NCAA Basketball Tournament.

Essentially, Smith’s time at Clemson was split perfectly down the middle with one half Purnell, and the other half Brownell.

In some ways, playing under two head coaches, especially ones so different, may have shaped the path Smith took after graduation.

And although Smith’s development path was not one Brownell or Smith would have anticipated 15 years ago, Smith’s latest promotion is just another example of the ideals and excellence that Clemson basketball fosters.