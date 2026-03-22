Clemson Tigers Who Could Leave in Transfer Portal in 2026 Offseason

Clemson basketball’s 2025-26 season came to an end this weekend, falling to the Iowa Hawkeyes in Tampa, Florida, on Friday night.

With that, head coach Brad Brownell has a new competitor for the spring and summer months: the offseason. He will already have five seniors heading out of the program, meaning retention is key.

The transfer portal will be up and running in just a few weeks, and the Tigers will look to retain as many pieces as possible going into the 2026-27 season. Below are some potential Tigers that could be entering the transfer portal, and perhaps why they’d decide to stay with Clemson next season.

Carter Welling, Forward/Center

Clemson forward Carter Welling will have a long recovery after tearing his ACL in the ACC Tournament. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stats: 10.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 0.8 blocks

Years of Eligibility: 2 (tentative)

Why He’d Stay: Welling had an unfortunate ending to the season, tearing his ACL in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals against Wake Forest and missing the rest of the postseason. This means that he has a chance to miss the entirety of the 2026-27 season.

If he decides to do his surgery at Clemson, mentoring the younger players and healing up for the majority of the season, he could activate a medical redshirt to have him available for the following season. Perhaps it would be a two-year deal that would keep him, and the Tigers would get a key piece back.

Jake Wahlin, Forward

Clemson forward Jake Wahlin was a rotational starter throughout his first season as a Tiger. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Stats: 5.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 0.7 assists

Years of Eligibility: 1

Why He’d Stay: Wahlin would be in for an important bounce-back year next season if he decides to stay, looking to get back to a postseason where he didn’t score more than three points in a game. He brings an elite 6-foot-10 size as a wing that could be beneficial for a Clemson frontcourt that has been stripped almost completely dry.

He’d get the playing time if he stays, due to already knowing the system, and if his scoring production goes up, he would be a significant piece for Brownell.

Chase Thompson, Forward

Clemson forward Chase Thompson showed flashes in his freshman season of college basketball in 2025-26. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Stats: 2.3 points, 1.1 rebounds, 52.8% field goal percentage, 40% 3P

Years of Eligibility: 3

Why He’d Stay: Thompson played an average of nine minutes a night for Clemson, but played in every game of his freshman season. Brownell has spoken about the progress that he has made over the course of this season, and he would have an elevated role on the Tigers next season if he decides to stay.

In the ACC Tournament, he did finish with nine points in the win over Wake Forest, and he would continue to see a bigger role with Welling potentially out to start the 2026-27 season. All signs lean towards Thompson staying with the Tigers next season.

Dallas Thomas, Forward

Clemson forward Dallas Thomas hit a three-pointer in the Tigers' loss to Iowa in the NCAA Tournament in limited minutes. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Stats: 2.2 points, 0.4 rebounds, 57.1% three-point percentage

Years of Eligibility: 3

Why He’d Stay: Thomas was one of the few Tigers who returned from last season’s roster to this past season’s, redshirting for the entirety of the 2024-25 season. He was recruited by Brownell, and more development could have him as an elite sharpshooter from the wing next season for the Tigers. The redshirt freshman got some looks in the postseason that he was able to capitalize on, and if he continues to do so in the future, he could be a key scorer for Clemson in seasons to come.