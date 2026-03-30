Clemson Tigers Freshman Guard Expected to Return for 2026 Season

As the transfer portal continues to reshape rosters across the country — and with Clemson already losing a piece to it — there's a silver lining emerging in the Tigers' backcourt.

On Monday morning, it was announced that rising sophomore guard Zac Foster will return to the Tigers for the 2026-27 season, as first reported by The Field of 68. The former top-65 prospect is one of the most highly regarded talents in program history, ranking as the No. 3 all-time recruit.

Clemson freshman guard Zac Foster will return to the Tigers, he told @TheFieldof68.



The former top-65 recruit played in 12 games, averaging 6.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg and 2.5 apg before suffering a season-ending ACL tear vs. South Carolina in December. pic.twitter.com/xi2nmfYNwT — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 30, 2026

Before his season was cut short, Foster was making a strong case for being one of Clemson's most important pieces.

Across 12 games, the 6-foot-4 combo guard consistently provided a spark off the bench, showing off his ability to create off the dribble and his unreal athleticism. Foster quickly earned trust in the rotation, especially with head coach Brad Brownell's five-in, five-out tactic, which isn't often given to freshmen.

On nearly 20 minutes a night, Foster averaged 6.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, with his best performance of the season coming against North Alabama, where he logged 14 points, six assists and four rebounds on 50% shooting.

OH MY GOODNESS ZAC🤯



📺ACCN pic.twitter.com/wrnTKSRYyH — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) November 18, 2025

But just as his role was beginning to grow in Brownell's system, an ACL tear put Foster's future on pause. He suffered the season-ending injury within his first two minutes of play against the rival South Carolina Gamecocks on December 16, 2025. Fortunately, he had a successful surgery to repair it on December 31 and has remained positive throughout the rehabilitation process.

"I'm doing good. I'm in good spirits," Foster said on The Roar FM's, Tiger Hour, last month. "I had so many good people around me, like family, and obviously, my team and the staff have been with me throughout this entire journey. I've been attacking my rehab, as you said, and my knee's been getting better."

Following his injury, the Tigers went on an 11-1 stretch and looked better than ever. Howe, the late slate of ACC play was when the program realized they may have needed him most as the guard play was extremely inconsistent on the backs of seniors Dillon Hunter and Jestin Porter, leading to the team closing out their regular season with just two wins in their final seven.

While his play was limited in retrospect, it's clear that Foster brought a different and positive dynamic to the backcourt, especially alongside redshirt freshman Ace Buckner, who finished fifth in scoring on the team while playing under 20 minutes per contest.

Looking toward next season, it's likely that Foster and Buckner will take over the starting backcourt with Porter, Hunter and Butta Johnson all out of eligibility. That is if Brownell doesn't bring in more veteran guards from the transfer portal.