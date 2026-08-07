Former Clemson Forward Heads to Gonzaga After Granted Fifth Year

Last week, the NCAA’s new five-year rule granted Clemson basketball forward RJ Godfrey another season of eligibility, heading to Arizona. Now, another former Tiger heads to a top school with their extra year.

This time, it’s forward Chauncey Wiggins, who spent his first three seasons in Tigertown before heading to Florida State last season. On Thursday night, it was announced by On3’s Joe Tipton that Wiggins will go to Gonzaga for his final season of college basketball.

NEWS: Florida State transfer forward Chauncey Wiggins has committed to Gonzaga, agent Daniel Hazan of Hazan Sports told @On3. ⁰⁰The 6-10 senior averaged 13.3 points and 3.9 rebounds per game this season, shooting nearly 39% from three. He was granted a fifth year of eligibility… pic.twitter.com/o1UyCZd2za — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) August 7, 2026

Over these three seasons with the Tigers, Wiggins got better with each season. He finished up his junior season with averages of 8.3 points and 2.9 rebounds in the 2024-25 season, being a key rotational piece who saw 26 starts in 34 appearances for Brad Brownell. Down the stretch of the season, he would move to the bench to make way for a three-guard set with Dillon Hunter.

However, one of the forward’s best qualities was his shot-making ability. Wiggins shot 43.8% from the field in his final season with Clemson and hit the three at a 36.5% clip, and he only got better when he moved to Florida State to play under Luke Loucks.

Wiggins’s numbers inflated in his senior season, averaging 13.3 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting nearly 39% from three in the 2025-26 season. Being one of the most prolific scorers on the Seminoles last season, scoring 20 or more points on five different occasions.

The production comes after being one of Brownell’s best commits from the 2022 class. Wiggins was a three-star recruit who was the No. 6 player from the state of Georgia, according to 247Sports. Being a top 40 power forward in the class, he chose the Tigers over Auburn, Georgia and Georgia Tech.

Wiggins’s commitment means that two of three fifth-years from Clemson have found their new homes for the 2026-27 season. Godfrey, Wiggins and guard Dillon Hunter were the three who were granted a fifth year from their respective injunctions, but Hunter now remains the only former Tiger who has yet to commit to a program just yet.

Don’t count out Clemson, which still has a roster spot available if Hunter wants to go back for his final year of college basketball.

However, Wiggins heads to a program that prides itself on postseason success. After missing the NCAA Tournament with Florida State last season, the former Tiger will look to take advantage of another year under one of the best coaches in the country in Mark Few.