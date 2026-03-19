Kennesaw State vs. Gonzaga Prediction, Odds, Key Player to Watch for NCAA Tournament 1st Round

The Gonzaga Bulldogs finished the season 30-3 and won the WCC tournament, but they’re just a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament despite that and being the 10th-best team in KenPom’s rankings.

They’ll face off against the No. 14 seed Kennesaw State Owls, who stumbled down the stretch before winning the CUSA tournament to punch their ticket to the big dance. The Owls lost their final two regular-season games and five of their last nine before their conference tournament.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch, and my prediction for this NCAA Tournament 1st Round matchup.

Kennesaw State vs. Gonzaga Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Kennesaw State +20.5 (-112)

Gonzaga -20.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Kennesaw State +1400

Gonzaga -3225

Total

154.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Kennesaw State vs. Gonzaga How to Watch

Date: Thursday, March 18

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Moda Center

How to Watch (TV): TBS

Kennesaw State record: 21-13

Gonzaga record: 30-3

Kennesaw State vs. Gonzaga Betting Trends

Kennesaw State is 16-16 ATS this season

Gonzaga is 18-15 ATS this season

The UNDER is 16-16 in Kennesaw State games this season

The UNDER is 22-11 in Gonzaga games this season

Kennesaw State vs. Gonzaga Key Players to Watch

Graham Ike, Forward, Gonzaga Bulldogs

Graham Ike is playing like the fifth-year senior that he is this season. He’s used his experience to put up great numbers across the board. He is averaging 19.7 points (41st in the country), 8.2 rebounds (72nd), and 2.4 assists per game this season on 57.3% shooting (38th).

Ike is in his third and final season with the Bulldogs and will be looking to end his collegiate career on a high note this tournament.

Kennesaw State vs. Gonzaga Prediction and Pick

I just can’t trust Gonzaga as this big of a favorite. I think they have a good chance at making a run, but I can’t see a 20-point win in its opener.

The Bulldogs didn’t cover in their two games when they were favored between -18.5 and -22.5, while Kennesaw State is 7-3 against the spread as the road underdog.

I also think this will be a lower-scoring game, so the UNDER is worth a look as well, but I’ll back a suddenly hot Kennesaw State team as big underdogs.

Pick: Kennesaw State +20.5 (-112)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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