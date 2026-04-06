Former Clemson Guard Goes Back Into Transfer Portal

As the transfer portal prepares to open, a former Clemson Tiger is looking for more opportunity elsewhere for the second-straight season.

Sophomore guard Del Jones is entering the transfer portal after one season with the Radford Highlanders. League Ready recruiting analyst Sam Kayser announced the report on Sunday.

NEWS: Radford sophomore Del Jones (@selfmade_del) is entering the transfer portal, his agent Larry Hall of @HOFSportsGroup told @LeagueRDY.



The 6-foot-3 guard played one season at Radford and was named to the All-Big South Second Team. Began his career at Clemson.



He averaged… pic.twitter.com/Hu4JMIaeZD — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) April 5, 2026

Jones spent his first season at Clemson in 2024-25, being a key piece off the bench that helped bring excitement to the floor while the starters rested. However, he looked for more opportunity elsewhere after this offseason, ending up at Radford for a career season. He finished with averages of 17.2 points, 3.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.

An All-Big South Second Team member after the season, Jones is expected to look at Power Four schools for his next location, having past experience with playing against top teams in the country while with Clemson.

The Arlington, Virginia, native would only play around 12 minutes per game in his freshman season, but he stuffed the statsheet. He averaged 3.8 points, 1.0 assists and 1.5 rebounds in 2024-25. He had seven games with scoring eight points or more, even finishing in double-digits twice in limited time.

Fast forward to last season, and Jones recorded 22 points against North Carolina and 16 points against both SMU and South Carolina this past season. He creates his own shot while getting others open, and important guard piece for any team.

Coming out of high school, Jones was a three-star point guard, according to 247Sports. He was the No. 16 point guard in the Class of 2024, joining a freshman class that featured the likes of Ace Buckner and Dallas Thomas, who remain with the team after their second year in the program.

Now, would Jones consider a move back to the Tigers? Don’t consider it out of the cards, but there would be a lot needed to do so.

First of all, paying a high-scoring mid major player could be high, especially with the market value that players are now asking for at the collegiate level. However, development under Brownell is a key factor, and especially with a strong guard room that features Buckner, Zac Foster and incoming freshmen Harris Reynolds and Amare James, it could be possible.

However, with the portal opening up later this week, only time will tell if Jones make that call. If he wants to be the main guy, that would most likely be on a different team next season.

Clemson Tigers on SI will remain updated with all of the incoming transfers to the program with our transfer portal tracker ahead of it opening.