Former Clemson Guard Thriving in the Sun Belt Following Transfer

A few weeks ago, we checked in on the Clemson Tigers’ transfer departures after head coach Brad Brownell saw five players enter the portal following the 2024-25 season.

This time, the focus shifts back two years to the offseason after the Tigers’ historic Elite Eight run in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. That period brought notable roster movement, with four players — including R.J. Godfrey , who’s since returned to Clemson — choosing to explore new opportunities elsewhere.

Among that group was Josh Beadle , who has since carved out a larger role at his newest stop. Now a redshirt senior, he’s in the midst of a career year for Coastal Carolina, averaging a team-high 16.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game across 26 starts.

Just last night, the 6-foot-3 point guard delivered an electric showing against UMass, pouring in 23 points and seven rebounds, and sealing a triple-overtime thriller with a game-winning step-back three.

Beadle is averaging the sixth-most points per game in the Sun Belt Conference as the Chanticleers sit fifth in league play , holding a 15-11 overall record and a 7-6 conference record.

But before becoming the focal point of a Division I roster, he was one of the top in-state prospects in the 2021 class — a rise that ultimately led him to Clemson.

In his true freshman season, Beadle made no game appearances for the Tigers, leading him to use his redshirt. He saw double-digit minutes over the next two seasons but never took that next step, averaging just three points per game as a redshirt sophomore.

Following the end of one of the most successful seasons in Clemson Basketball history, Beadle decided the best option was to enter the transfer portal, landing at another ACC school, Boston College .

In the 2024 season, he started about half of the Eagles’ contests while putting up just under six points, two rebounds and two assists. Still, Beadle knew he could do more, and with his final season approaching, he needed to stand out if he wanted a real shot at playing professionally.

That situation ultimately led to his second transfer in just two years, this time landing at Coastal Carolina, where he’s finally been allowed to show what he’s capable of in a proper leadership role.

With the Chanticleers still having five games left on the season, Beadle has begun to separate himself as a consistent presence on the floor. If his current level of play is any indication, he has a legitimate chance to finish the year as an All-Conference player by the time the season comes to a close.