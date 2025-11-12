Former Clemson Star Adjusting to New Role with Memphis Grizzlies
Not long ago, PJ Hall was taking the court in Littlejohn Coliseum and racking up accolades across the ACC for the Clemson Tigers.
Now, the arenas may be bigger, but Hall’s approach hasn’t changed. The former Clemson star still plays with the same fire that defined his college career; only now, it’s earning him a shot at early-season playing time for the Memphis Grizzlies.
Hall ended his career in the small college town on a high, leading the Tigers to their first Elite Eight since 1980 while averaging career highs across the board of 18 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.
Unfortunately, he went undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft, but found footing soon after, signing a two-way contract with the Denver Nuggets for the 2024-25 season.
Hall saw limited action through 19 regular season games played for the Nuggets, averaging 1.7 points and 1.2 rebounds in 3.5 minutes per game. However, the big man showed a lot of promise with the Grand Rapids Gold — Denver’s G-League affiliate. In 7 games played, the stretch big lit the court up, stuffing the stat-sheet with 18 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and one block per game in high minutes.
Following the season's end, the Nuggets decided to move on from the 6-foot-8 forward, releasing him in June. By the end of July, he was signed on another two-way contract with the Grizzlies.
Hall has played in four of the 12 games for the Grizzlies to start this season, with him logging seven points, three rebounds and one block on 3-of-4 shooting in a career-high 14 minutes during a 146-114 loss to the Miami Heat. Since then, he’s only played a total of six minutes but has utilized his time well, accounting for two points, three rebounds, one assist and one block in the minimal playing time.
The Memphis Hustle — the G-League affiliate — kicked off their season this past Saturday, facing off against the Mexico City Capitanes. Hall made his 2025 debut in the contest, putting up 27 points, seven rebounds and one block in a 133-117 win.
The 245-pound forward hasn’t played in the past two games as the Grizzlies went on a road trip up to New York so keep an eye out for him on both levels.
Clemson fans could see a familiar face-off on Thursday when Hall’s Memphis Hustle meet the Oklahoma City Blue, home to former Tiger big man Viktor Lakhin.