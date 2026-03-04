RJ Godfrey’s Big Night Tells a Story of Clemson’s Season

Senior forward RJ Godfrey turned in one of the best games of his storied college career. His 22 points (a career-high) and 9 rebounds were the story of the night for the Clemson Tigers, as the team looked to earn a double-bye in next week’s ACC Tournament.

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell was far from surprised that Godfrey shone against the Tar Heels, however.

“The way they guard, there’s some things that are open in the foul line area for post players. They really hug up on some of your perimeter guys, take away a lot of threes for those guys and force post players to try to score against their big guy. Most people don’t do very well, but RJ obviously was very successful. He's big and strong, powerful, and his ability to get in there was significant today.”

However, another story of the night has an all-too-familiar feel for Tigers. Despite Godfrey’s best efforts, the team wasn’t able to complement his performance with adequate offense from other players.

Clemson’s starting backcourt (Jestin Porter and Dillon Hunter) was ice-cold from the field on Tuesday night. The pair combined for a mere 9 points on 3-for-14 shooting. In the waning seconds of regulation, Hunter’s driving layup missed, clinching victory for the Tar Heels.

“To be honest, our guards just didn't make enough plays,” Brownell said postgame. “They got to the paint, especially Dillon [Hunter] a lot, and just had a tough day. He and [Ace] Buck[ner] and JP [Jestin Porter] just weren't as efficient as they needed to be in those scenarios. That's part of what is there when you play against [North Carolina].”

That missed layup was far from the only reason Clemson fell at the hands of North Carolina, but it might have spoken the loudest: the Tigers’ biggest strength early in the season (depth) has betrayed them in several games down the stretch.

In the team’s recent cold spell (five losses in the last six games), role players have struggled to knock down shots, no matter what the star of that night delivers. Against UNC, that star was Godfrey. Aside from Carter Welling’s 13 points, no other player reached double digits in scoring. For the sixth straight game, big man Nick Davidson was held to single digits.

Brownell has spoken time and time again this season about how Clemson’s strength is the team, meaning all 13 players are expected to contribute. In order for the Tigers to reach their goals and win high-stakes games in March, that motto must bear fruit.

The Tigers will look to take a step forward when Georgia Tech comes to Littlejohn Coliseum this Saturday. Tip-off is set for noon in Clemson, with television coverage on ACC Network.

