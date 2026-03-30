Clemson’s 2025-26 season ended abruptly in the first round of the NCAA Tournament earlier this month. By many metrics, Clemson actually overperformed on preseason expectations.

Of the 12 players who registered minutes during the season, 11 were recruited or transferred in during the 2025 offseason. Dillon Hunter was the only Tiger to return.

But while head coach Brad Brownell recruited effectively, his entire roster consisted of U.S. born players.

But times could be changing.

This week, amid coaching departures, Clemson added Andre Morgan, Chris Harriman and Chad Warner all as assistant coaches. Each with different, valuable skillsets, Clemson’s new assistants will all contribute to Clemson’s 2026-27 season. But for Harriman specifically, his contributions are needed —and expected— in the offseason.

“Chris brings a tireless work ethic and his knowledge and understanding of the game, paired with his elite recruiting prowess will be a great benefit to our program here at Clemson,” Brownell said in a press release.

With no eligibility remaining, seniors RJ Godfrey, Nick Davidson, Butta Johnson, Jestin Porter and Dillon Hunter are all departing. Those five names are also the five guys who averaged the most minutes per game this season.

With others already heading to the transfer portal and others expected to, Harriman’s recruiting ability will go far for a team that has several holes to fill — and he might be going overseas to do so.

“Few guys have the international networking and contacts like Harriman. He’s the long-term valuable hire, the guy who finds the gem buried under 20 feet of mud,” said CBS reporter Gary Parrish.

International recruiting might be college’s hottest trend. Take a look at Australian Alex Condon, who was the second leading scorer for No. 1 seed Florida this season. Or Duke’s Dame Sarr from Italy, who played his first collegiate season this year and contributed to what many thought was the best team in the country. Or David Mirkovic from Montenegro, who is currently in the Final Four with Illinois and leads the team in rebounds per game and averages the third most points. In the basketball world, the list goes on.

Even if you take a look at the NBA, foreigners like Nikola Jokić, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Dončić and Victor Wembanyama are some of the biggest names in the sport.

News also broke this week about the University of South Carolina’s recruitment of Neff Giwa, a 20-year-old Irishman who has never played American football. A 6-foot-8, 295-pound rugby player, Giwa is yet another example of college recruitment bearing no boundaries.

And on that note, consider that basketball insider and analyst Jeff Goodman recognized Harriman as one of the top three international recruiters in Division I college basketball, and for good reason.

Harriman brings 24 years of experience across major conferences like the Big Ten, Pac-12, Mountain West, Atlantic 10 and CAA. His background includes stops at Saint Louis, California, New Mexico and Nebraska.

As an Australian with an eye for internationals, the addition of Harriman to the coaching staff isn’t just a step in the right direction, it’s a step in a new direction.

Recently, Clemson found success with an international recruit, Russian Viktor Lahkin, who averaged more than 11 points and almost seven rebounds per game during the 2024-25 season.

Having recruited players that have gone on to earn accolades such as A-10 Player of the Year, Big Ten Freshman of the Year and Pac 12 First Team All-Conference, Harriman will be relied on not just for recruiting, but also for development.

So, as the offseason moves into full swing, don’t be surprised if new faces and new languages are added to the locker room in Tiger Town.