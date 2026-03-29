Grading Clemson Basketball’s Portal Haul

After a first-round exit at the hands of Iowa, the Clemson Tigers are in full offseason mode.

But before Brad Brownell and company begin construction of next season’s roster, let’s look back at the team’s transfer portal additions from this past season.

RJ Godfrey, Forward

Bringing back Godfrey was among the best moves Brownell has made during his entire Clemson tenure. Following two seasons with the Tigers, where he averaged 3.2 and 6.1 points respectively, he was a catalyst for Georgia’s 2025 NCAA Tournament berth. The Suwanee native started all 33 games he played in for the Bulldogs, averaging 6.4 points and 3.8 rebounds per game in a career-high 19.5 minutes per contest.

In 2026, Godfrey posted career-highs in points (12.0), rebounds (5.3), and assists (1.6) per game, starting 32 games and helping Clemson earn a third straight NCAA Tournament berth.

Time and time again, Godfrey was the most reliable source of offense for the team. Despite an undersized 6-foot-8 frame, the 230-pound senior was able to score against taller opponents. A 22-point, 9-rebound effort on 10-of-13 shooting at North Carolina (and 7-footer Henri Veesar) on Mar. 3 was evidence of that. Easy A-grade.

Grade: A

Jestin Porter, Guard

This evaluation may be the most confounding of the group. While Porter’s 34.8% three-point shooting (second-best among starters) gave a major boost to Clemson’s offense, his lack of size defensively was exploited by some opponents down the stretch of ACC play.

Maintaining the 15 points per game average he posted at Middle Tennessee was always going to be lofty, but Porter’s three-point and overall field goal percentages both took a dip after coming to Clemson.

That said, a 16-point eruption in the second half against No. 24 Louisville on Feb. 28 was a major feather in Clemson’s NCAA Tournament resume. The senior from Houston had scoring spurts that allowed the Tigers to compete with nearly every team on its schedule, no matter the size disadvantage.

Grade: B

Butta Johnson, Guard

Johnson wasn’t a true mainstay in Clemson’s rotation until the team’s three-point win at Syracuse on New Year’s Eve. The former UAB Blazer averaged 6.9 points per game the rest of the season, with Brownell deploying him for over 23 minutes on average.

The son of Efrem Sr., a massive ACC basketball fan, Johnson saw his skillset (three-point shooting and defense) come together at just the right time for Clemson. His ball-handling ability set him apart from other options, allowing the Tigers to play him at the shooting guard position on offense.

That versatility was proven as the ACC slate grew tougher for Clemson. Defense in the backcourt and the wing was something Johnson could contribute to, and even headline. After North Carolina’s Seth Trimble averaged 25 points per game in two games and was named ACC Player of the Week, Johnson held him to just 9 points on 2-for-10 shooting from the field.

Grade: B+

Jake Wahlin, Forward

Wahlin started 27 of the team’s first 28 games, but was replaced by Johnson as ACC play wrapped up. The former Utah Ute has already announced he’ll be transferring out of the program when the portal opens on April 7.

On the surface, the Provo, Utah native’s skillset is appealing to any high-major program. A lanky, 6-foot-10 wing who shoots 34% from deep will have a place in an offense, but never truly hit that peak under Brownell.

The Draper, Utah native will look to play for his third school in four years. Unfortunately for all parties, his time at Clemson didn’t go as hoped.

Grade: C-

Nick Davidson, Forward/Center

Davidson’s season was full of highs and lows. Though fans will always remember his 25-point breakout outing against Boston College on Jan. 13, there were several games where the highly-touted Nevada transfer scored in single-digits. Many times, that was to fit a role alongside fellow big man Carter Welling, but others were simply poor scoring outputs.

In the team’s ouster from the NCAA Tournament, Iowa dominated Clemson inside the paint, grabbing 15 offensive rebounds and scoring 16 second-chance points. Davidson’s presence was felt inside in other games, but was not when the Tigers needed to close out possessions on the defensive end in Tampa.

Although Davidson was a great option for Brownell to add to the roster, his season ultimately proved to be a mixed bag, less consistent than many fans had hoped.

Grade: B-

Carter Welling, Center

Entering Clemson as the 2024 WAC Defensive Player of the Year, there were high hopes for what Welling could give the Tigers after a quality career at mid-major powers UC Irvine and Utah Valley.

Those hopes were achieved. The team’s second-leading scorer (10.2 points per game) fit in to Clemson’s gritty culture almost immediately. In the team’s overtime win over Georgia at the Charleston Classic in November, Welling poured in 11 points, including critical baskets down the stretch of a pressure-packed contest.

That performance set the stage for ACC play, where Welling continued to be a valuable piece for Clemson on both ends of the floor. Unfortunately, the Tigers suffered inside the paint following his torn ACL in the ACC Tournament second-round game against Wake Forest.

The Draper, Utah native is a rising senior with one season of eligibility remaining.

Grade: A-