How to Watch Clemson Tigers Basketball vs. Duke in the ACC Tournament

CHARLOTTE, N.C.— Clemson basketball has already avenged two losses this postseason, and a third one awaits, but perhaps it's the most difficult one yet, being the No. 1 Duke Blue Devils at the Spectrum Center.

Both teams won their quarterfinal game by just one point on Thursday night, with the Tigers defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels in a late-game nail-biter, 80-79. Similarly, the Blue Devils beat the Florida State Seminoles by the exact same margin, despite coming down from as much as eight in the second half.

Now, head coach Brad Brownell will have the opportunity to do what Florida State couldn’t: take down the best seed in the tournament, and the best team in the country.

“I'm proud of our group,” he said on Thursday night. “We've got a lot more work to do. Hopefully we've got a lot of basketball ahead of us. We're ready to get back to the hotel, get rested up, recover and then get on to the next game tomorrow.”

The Tigers’ collective effort on offense gave Clemson a lead as much as 18 in the second half. Six scorers finished in double-digits for the Tigers, the first time they have done so in conference play this season.

That was led by forward Nick Davidson, who stepped up off the bench following the news of a season-ending injury for forward Carter Welling. The team wanted to step up with the loss of its key player, and did it importantly.

“Our hearts go out to him,” Davidson said. “What a terrible injury and what a big part of our team. But our motto has always been everybody all the time. Tonight I happened to be the one that stepped up, and yeah, willed the team to a win.”

Duke and Clemson are in the same boat when it comes to injuries. While the Tigers are without Welling, the Blue Devils shut down two starters for the tournament. Starting point guard, Caleb Foster and starting center, Pat Ngongba II, are both out for the entirety of the week, meaning Brownell’s group will see a thinned-out Duke team with an opportunity to shock the country.

The two teams met on Feb. 14 inside Cameron Indoor, where the Blue Devils handed the Tigers their worst loss all season, a 67-54 rout in favor of the home team. Ngongba and Foster only contributes nine points, but their presence is more important while facilitating the floor and defending on the other end.

Not to mention that the favorite for the Naismith Player of the Year Award, Cameron Boozer, is still playing. He finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds against the Noles on Thursday night. Sharpshooter Isaiah Evans is available and dropped 32 points in the win as well.

Brownell will have his hands full, and if the Tigers are to make it to the ACC Tournament championship, they will need to stick with their motto: “Everybody, all the time.”

“This was a big win for us,” Brownell said. “Excited for the opportunity to play Duke tomorrow.”

Clemson Tigers [24-9, 12-6 ACC] vs. Duke Blue Devils [30-2, 18-1 ACC]: What You Need to Know

Where: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

When: 9:30 p.m. on Friday, March 13

Watch: ESPN2

Play-by-Play: Dave O’Brien

Analyst: Cory Alexander

Reporter: Molly McGrath

Listen: Clemson Athletic Network

Play-by-Play: Don Munson

Analyst: Tim Bourret

Odds: Duke is a 10.5-point favorite to defeat Clemson on Friday night, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under line is set at 133.5 points.

Editor's note: ​​Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Series History: The Blue Devils lead the all-time series 114-34. That includes the 67-54 win over the Tigers earlier this season at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Feb. 14.



