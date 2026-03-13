Three Keys For the Clemson Tigers to Defeat Duke in the ACC Tournament

Clemson basketball will look to continue its historic run through the ACC Tournament on Friday night, facing the Duke Blue Devils in the semifinals of the conference bracket.

With a win, the Tigers would give Duke just its third loss of the season, something that only Texas Tech and North Carolina were able to do this season. Clemson will look to take down both ACC blue bloods in two days.

For that to happen, here are three keys to the semifinal matchup.

70 Points (Again) is the Magic Number

Clemson will have to play to its defensive identity to leave Charlotte with a win on Friday night. When the Blue Devils become stagnant on offense, it becomes more opportunistic for opponents.

North Carolina’s win over Duke saw the Blue Devils score only 68 points. In the high-stakes games against No. 1 Michigan, Duke won by five, but that came from playing lights out defense on the other end of the floor in a 68-63 victory. That will be the total the Tigers are looking for going into Friday night.

The Blue Devils are second in the conference in points per game against ACC opponents in 80.9 a contest. Clemson averages 66.6 points allowed against conference opponents. So, which metric will end up on top in the semifinal?

Keep in mind that the Tigers held the Blue Devils to 67 points, the least since Dec. 6 in a game against No. 7 Michigan State. However, there was a key point that Clemson missed, which is a perfect segway into the next key.

Clemson Must Find Success From Deep

Clemson guard Dillon Hunter finished with 14 points, most from the midrange, in the win over North Carolina in the ACC Tournament. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

At Cameron Indoor Stadium on Feb. 14, the Tigers shot just 25% from three. An abysmal 35.1% from the field was the difference maker in allowing Duke to go on runs to get the game ugly.

However, if Clemson shoots like it did against North Carolina last night, the chances get a whole lot better. 49.1% from the field and 47.4% had the Tigers lead by as much as 18 in the win, and that will be a metric to note once again, especially early.

Especially the guards, like Dillon Hunter and Jestin Porter, will need to do so to unlock this offense, one that has a high ceiling.

“Our main thing is defense. We play really hard,” Butta Johnson said postgame. “But if we're able to get our offense going, too, it's really hard to stop us. All our guards played good tonight.”

Duke’s previous opponent, Florida State, shot over 50% from the field and held a lead as much as eight in the second half. A 39.3% shooting clip from three had the Blue Devils on upset watch, but poor rebounding hurt the Seminoles.

The Tigers shoot better from three, and they’re looking at a half-court set battle down the stretch, and it’s one that Brownell has one before.

Isaiah Evans Cannot Take Over Friday Night

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) goes to the basket against the Florida State Seminoles during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

It's easier said than done, but with limited numbers on Duke's side, Clemson has to limit its star players, especially one that cam make any shot.

Duke sharpshooter Isaiah Evans put the game into his own hands in Charlotte on Thursday night, finishing with 32 points while hitting seven threes in the win over the Seminoles. Clemson can’t have that, and whether he is hitting open looks or coming off of ball screens, his production must be limited.

Evans finished with 17 points back in February against the Tigers, hitting four threes while finishing with a +/- of 25. That was the best on the team on Valentine’s Day in Durham, North Carolina, that day.

Naismith frontrunner Cameron Boozer seems to put his mark on the game, but without starters Caleb Foster and Patrick Ngongba II, Duke is limited. The Blue Devils only played seven guys in the win over Florida State, meaning the role players won’t see as many minutes.

If Clemson does all three of these things, it has a chance of playing for its first ACC Tournament title in program history, but it’s a tall task against the No. 1 team in the country.