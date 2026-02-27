How to Watch Clemson Tigers Basketball vs. No. 24 Louisville

The Clemson Tigers are looking to snap a four-game losing streak at home on Saturday afternoon, facing the Louisville Cardinals at 2 p.m. at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Head coach Brad Brownell was without a midweek game this week, allowing his group to fully focus on Louisville throughout the week after its loss to Florida State at home, 70-65. After a tough stretch that featured losses to Virginia Tech, Duke and Wake Forest, the extra days will be crucial for performance.

Just ask senior guard Dillon Hunter, who says that it’s nice to stay at home and keep adding practices under the Tigers’ belt.

“I think we get to refresh,” he said. “It’s been a long season, a lot of guys are banged up. You get a week to really get a week to get a couple practices, even after last game. We didn’t get that much time to practice, you know, it was a hard couple of games from Duke going to Wake Forest.”

Brownell wants to see his team get back to the basics of what makes the team good: defense. When Clemson wins in ACC play, it only allows 60.3 points per game. In losses, the Tigers allow over 75 points per contest. Especially against a Louisville team that leads the ACC in scoring offense at 86.4 points per game, that focus will help the home team pull out a crucial conference victory.

While the break is helpful for health, Brownell says that he just wants to see another win in its column.

“It’ll be good to have a little extra time to work on a couple things, but in all honesty, sometimes when you’re not going well, you get one day off and then it’s like ‘Let’s try to get a win so we can get past this,’ you know,” he said after the Florida State loss. “I know that’s how I feel.”

Shooting has also been an issue. The Tigers haven’t shot better than 32% from deep over this streak. Brownell has had a focus on that, saying that sometimes once shots begin to fall, the momentum returns.

“We’ve got to try to encourage them, and we have, and continue to work to find them good shots,” he said.

The Cardinals come in off of a loss to North Carolina in Chapel Hill, losing 77-74 despite a late comeback. Their last three losses have come against top opponents in the conference, Duke, SMU and the Tar Heels, away from home. That will favor the Tigers, although they do have to get back to their identity if they want to snap this streak.

Four Cardinals average double-digits a night, and that is led by freshman standout Mikel Brown Jr., who scores 18.9 points per game and 4.8 assists. Xavier transfer Ryan Conwell adds about 18.5 points per night, with other guards like J’Vonne Hadley and Isaac McKneely making Louisville dangerous from the field.

If Clemson guards at an elite level, as it did against SMU’s Boopie Miller and Miami’s Tre Donaldson, the team’s chances of picking up its biggest home win, a Quad 1 win, would be in the cards.

Clemson Tigers [20-8, 10-5 ACC] vs. No. 24 Louisville Cardinals [20-8, 9-6 ACC], What You Need to Know

Where: Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, SC

When: Saturday, Feb. 28, 2 p.m.

Watch: ESPN2

Play-by-Play: Kevin Brown

Analyst: Randolph Childress

Listen: Clemson Athletic Network

Play-by-Play: Don Munson

Analyst: Tim Bourret

Odds: Louisville is a 1.5-point favorite over Clemson on Saturday, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under total is set at 145.5 points.

Editor's note: ​​Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Series History: The Cardinals lead the all-time series 11-6 against Clemson. That includes last season, when Louisville defeated the Tigers in the regular season and in the ACC Tournament semifinal in 2025.