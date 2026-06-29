Former Clemson Football, Basketball Player Ian Scheffelin Makes NBA Summer League Roster

Last year, Clemson forward Ian Schieffelin traded his basketball shoes for cleats on the gridiron. Now, he’s making the switch back, and he's getting his shot at the pros.

Schieffelin will join the Miami Heat’s Summer League roster, which will take place next month for the player showcase. It was announced on his social media by his agency, Slan Sports, on Monday morning.

Looks like former Clemson MBB (and football player) Ian Schieffelin is playing for the Miami Heat in the Summer League.



His agency posted it early today on his Instagram. pic.twitter.com/tg0BPo5nqn — Griffin Barfield (@BarfieldGriffin) June 29, 2026

The decision doesn’t come as a shock, with the experiment with Schieffelin at tight end coming to an end even before the 2025 season ended. The senior only played 20 offensive snaps across the season, finishing with two receptions and 10 yards while being a part of different goal-line packages to get him a jump-ball pass.

Basketball was Scheiffelin’s sport for Clemson, being one of the most critical parts of Brad Brownell’s tenure with the Tigers. He finished with eight points and 6.6 rebounds per game in his four seasons on the hardwood. In his senior season, he was a Second Team All-ACC player.

The year before, he won the conference’s Most Improved Player. He averaged 9.4 rebounds per game in the 2023-24 season, which was the year Clemson made the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. That was tied for the best finish in program history.

After leaving the football team, he was recently seen doing workouts with some of the Clemson basketball team, along with some other familiar faces.

Had a few guys stop by practice and a couple hop in on scout team! Always great to have familiar faces in the building! pic.twitter.com/SUnSZASHfu — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) June 24, 2026

Schieffelin isn’t a pure scorer, but he has the body type and the intangibles to be a successful player in the NBA. A 6-foot-8, 240-pound frame won’t have him being bullied by some of the bigs that the league has.

He will have a long way to go before getting there, though. It’s only a Summer League contract for the forward, meaning he will most likely need to pick up another contract after the campaign to continue to play.

An Exhibit 10 contract isn’t out of the cards, either, barring an efficient summer. That type of contract is one where a player receives a one-year, minimum contract with no guarantees. Many of these players tend to play in the G-League in their first season, and that will be the first goal for the former Tiger.

The Summer League will take place in Las Vegas from July 3-20, and those interested can tune in on ESPN throughout the month to watch. In the meantime, Schieffelin will look to make a name for himself after a year out of the sport.