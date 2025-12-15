Clemson TE Ian Schieffelin No Longer With Team

When former Clemson Tigers basketball star Ian Schieffelin announced that he would use his remaining season of athletic eligibility to play football, he had high expectations.

But after appearing in eight games for the Tigers throughout the 2025 season, Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney announced that he won’t be participating in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl and is no longer part of the team.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says senior TE Ian Schieffelin -- a former basketball player who spent this year on the football team-- is no longer with the team as they prepare for the Pinstripe Bowl vs. Penn State. Why? Dabo: "I'll let him speak for himself" — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) December 15, 2025

When asked to elaborate, Swinney explained that he would let Schieffelin explain on his own. During fall camp, Schieffelin spoke on his decision to make the move to the gridiron.

“The opportunity to come back and impact this area even more was huge. Just being able to be here. Clemson is family,” Schiefflin said.

Through eight appearances, he played 20 snaps and caught two passes for a total of ten yards.

He made his first career reception at the University of North Carolina, where he became the first Tiger to beat the Tar Heels in both football and basketball.

Schieffelin also caught a pass during Clemson’s Senior Day game against Furman.

He spent four years as a key piece of the Tigers basketball team, earning All-ACC honors during the 2024-2025 season after helping Clemson reach the NCAA Tournament.

That season, he was named the ACC’s Most Improved Player after averaging a career-high 12.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He finished with the third-most rebounds in the conference for the second straight year and the 19th-most in the nation.

During the 2023-24 season, he helped the Tigers advance to their first Elite Eight since 1980 after averaging 10.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

When asked about making the adjustment from football to basketball, he explained that the toughness he displayed on the basketball court isn’t as unique on the football field.

“It's physical. It's a little different than basketball. I was a physical player in basketball, but here every player plays like I did in basketball,” said Schiefflin.

He had some previous football experience during his high school days at Georgia powerhouse Grayson High School, but ultimately stuck to basketball.

He mentioned that Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo-Alie Cox, a converted basketball player, served as an inspiration for his switch.

“He decided he would have a longer career in football and make more money. I saw myself in the same shoes as him,” Schieffelin said.

